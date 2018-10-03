JERSEY CITY MEDICAL CENTER ANNOUNCES MICHAEL PRILUTSKY AS PRESIDENT AND CEO

Joseph F. Scott, FACHE Takes on Full-Time Role of Executive VP, Office of Healthcare Transformation for RWJBarnabas Health

Jersey City, NJ – Jersey City Medical Center is pleased to announce that Michael Prilutsky, Chief Operating Officer, will assume the position of President and CEO at Jersey City Medical Center effective today. This elevation received the unanimous support of the JCMC Board of Trustees during their meeting last week.

“I am proud of the opportunity to lead an exceptional team at Jersey City Medical Center and look forward to continuing to build on its solid foundation,” said Prilutsky. “As a critical part of the RWJBH system, Jersey City Medical Center will undergo tremendous growth in the next five years — with significant enhancements to clinical services and the transformation of the hospital campus — to provide the highest quality of health care to the most diverse community in the nation.”

Prilutsky succeeds Joseph F. Scott, FACHE, who will take on the full-time role of Executive Vice President, Office of Healthcare Transformation for the RWJBarnabas Health system, a position that he held concurrently for the past year while serving as President and CEO of Jersey City Medical Center. Scott will lead Population Health, Strategic Initiatives and Business Development efforts for the RWJBH system.

“For the past two years, Michael and I have been working side by side leading the operations and the incredible team at Jersey City Medical Center,” said Scott. “We expect a seamless transition, as Michael has been managing the day-to-day operations for some time. Michael has proven himself to be a terrific leader, colleague and friend. His experience and understanding of the issues that face Jersey City Medical Center make him the ideal leader for us at this time.”

Prilutsky joined Jersey City Medical Center in 2016 as COO. He holds a vast array of outstanding leadership experiences. He served as Vice President and Executive Project Director at Montefiore Health System in New York City. Previously, he held leadership positions at Northwell Health and at Beth Israel Hospital in New York City. At Columbia University he completed the High Impact Executive Leadership Program and holds a Masters Degree in Health Services Administration. He also completed an ACHE-Accredited Administrative Fellowship Program.

###

About Jersey City Medical Center (JCMC): The Jersey City Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, is a modern 316-bed Leapfrog top teaching hospital located on a campus overlooking the Statue of Liberty and NY Harbor. JCMC is a state-designated Regional Trauma Center with more than 16,000 admissions and 90,000 Emergency Department visits annually. JCMC, a not-for-profit hospital, has received an “A” safety score for twelve reporting periods from 2012-2017; is a state-designated stroke center; a regional comprehensive cardiac center; a perinatal intensive care center; and a regional level 3 neonatal intensive care unit for critically ill newborns. JCMC, a provider of Advanced Life Support for Hudson County, provides 911 Medical Call Screening for Hudson County and operates one of the state’s busiest EMS systems. Jersey City Medical Center also is a major provider of behavioral health services, including 24/7 psychiatric emergency/crisis screening programs. The hospital has been awarded the Magnet Certification for Nursing Excellence three consecutive times, making JCMC the only hospital in Hudson, Essex or Union counties to achieve this honor. Jersey City Medical Center is conveniently located near major highways, PATH, bus and light rail stops on campus.

If you would like to stop receiving emails from this sender, simply unsubscribe