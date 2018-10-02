The Department of Veterans Affairs is offering a Claims Clinic for Veterans, Service-members and Dependents 

Garden State Harley-Davidson

1775 Route 10 East

Morris Plains, NJ 07950

Saturday, October 6, 2018 from 10AM – 2PM

Veteran, Service-members and dependents who are interested and eligible to receive VA benefits and entitlements.

This is a great opportunity to get information about VA benefits and entitlements, submit a claim for benefits or receive information about the status of your pending VA claim. This event is open to the public. A VA Health Care representative will also be present to answer questions.

For more information contact Jennifer Myers at 973-297-3384 or Jennifer.myers6@va.gov