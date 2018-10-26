Bridge Art Gallery Presents Diwali Art Exhibit Bayonne Library

Bridge Art Gallery and the Bayonne Library under the supervision of its new Librarian JP Poccaro hosted the opening of Diwali Art Exhibition 2018.

The 2018 Diwali Art Exhibit will showcase a exclusive collection of artwork from various artists.

About Diwali- A Hindu festival of lights, held in the period October to November. It is particularly associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity, and marks the beginning of the fiscal year in India.

If You Go

Bayonne Library 697 Ave. C Bayonne 07002