Bayonne’s Team Wright’s UWA Martial Arts “Breaks Record” Earns Fifteen, 1st Place A.O.K.A. World Karate Championship Titles.

On Saturday October 13, 2018, Bayonne Team Wright’s UWA Martial Arts Bayonne and Jersey City, NJ Academies combined forces to break their previous record of fourteen 1st place Titles. Our previous record of 1st places was ten. The Tournament’s Director was Hanshi (Grand Master) Ralph Passero, 9th Dan in Isshin-Ryu and the President of the Don Nagle’s A.O.K.A. Inc. (American Okinawan Karate Association). Dr. Michael Wanko, Superintendent of the Bayonne Board of Education, is the CEO.

Various Karate Styles of Martial Arts World Wide are invited to the 61st Annual Don Nagle’s A.O.K.A. Inc. Tournament. Hanshi Dennis A. Wright, 1st Generation, could not make it this year however, his son Hanshi Austin Wright Sr., 2nd Generation and children Austin Jr., 5th Dan, Priscilla 3rd Dan and Gabriel 1st Dan Wright 3rd Generation of the A.O.K.A. were in attendance as well. Team Wright Coaches were Sensei Kenneth Jackson Jr. and Sr. who attended and judged the competition to support the Tournament.

World Titles Team Wright won:

Chloe Rivas – Placed 1st in Sparring, 3rd in Weapons and Kata

Efrain Rivas – Placed 1st in Sparring and 1st Kata and 2nd in Weapons.

Mark Abdelmalak – Placed 4th in Sparring

Martin Abdelmalak – Placed 4th in Kata

Chance Fisher – Placed 1st in Sparring and 1st Kata

Thomas Puskas – Placed 1st in Kata

Patrick Puskas – Placed 1st in Kata and 2nd in Sparring

Cassandra Jedrzejczyk – Placed 1st in Sparring and 1st Kata

Joshua Baello – Placed 1st in Sparring and 2nd Kata

Declan McCormick – Placed 1st in Kata and 2nd in Sparring

Owen Fernandez – Placed 1st in Sparring and 2nd in Kata

Rishi Anand – Placed 1st in Sparring and 1st Kata

(From left to right : Sensei Dr. John Franconeri, Hanshi Ralph Passero, Sensei Priscilla Wright, and Austin Wright Sr.)



(Shihan Austin Wright Sr. with his son Gabriel Wright.)

All students are trained under the direct supervision of Grand Master Hanshi Austin Wright Sr. All students train at both UWA Martial Arts in the Bayonne Head Quarters and the Jersey City Branch Academies. Information on Traditional Kickboxing, Karate, and JuJitsu Team Training or Beginners Classes. Please call (201)437-1820. Walk-ins are welcome. We are family friendly. We also have adult MMA fitness.

Honorable mentions: Gabriel Wright