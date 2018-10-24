Bayonne to Hold Italian Night With Food and Music on Thursday, November 1

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that Bayonne will hold an Italian celebration on Thursday night, November 1. The celebration will include a dinner and band music at the Villa Maria, 417 Broadway, Bayonne, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The event is being presented by Mayor Davis and the Bayonne Economic Opportunity Foundation (BEOF), Bayonne’s community action agency. Mayor Davis said, “We would like to invite everyone to the second annual Italian celebration to benefit the BEOF. It promises to be a fun occasion with great food and entertainment. This event will provide a great opportunity to enjoy Italian-American culture. We look forward to seeing you there.”

The dinner will feature authentic Italian cuisine, along with beer, wine, soda, dessert, coffee, tea. The admission charge will be $25 per person. Music will be provided by Gerard Esposito, a Newark native who has sung at more than 4,000 performances since 1998. Mr. Esposito sings the songs made famous by such artists as Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis, Jr., Engelbert Humperdinck, Bobby Darin, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Paul Anka, and Tony Bennett.

To reserve your place at the Italian dinner event, please visit beof.org, or call the Bayonne Economic Opportunity Foundation (BEOF) at 201-437-7222. Proceeds from the event will benefit the social programs and services provided by the BEOF.

The Italian night is the latest in a series of ethnic celebrations in the past year that have also included evenings with Irish, Polish, Hispanic, and African-American themes. The entire community is invited to all of the ethnic celebrations.