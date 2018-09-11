Red Cross holds fourth annual Jersey City Police and Fire 9/11 Memorial Blood Drive



To commemorate the solemn anniversary Sept. 11, the American Red Cross, in partnership with the Jersey City Department of Public Safety and Suburban Propane, will hold its Fourth Annual Jersey City Police and Fire 9/11 Memorial Blood Drive. Close to 200 first responders and community members are expected to participate. All presenting donors will receive a Red Cross first aid kit, courtesy of Suburban Propane, a proud national sponsor of the American Red Cross Blood Services.



Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. The blood drive will take place between 8 a.m.-6 p.m. A special program with Jersey City, Red Cross and Suburban Propane officials will be held between 10:30-11:30 a.m.



Hyatt Regency Hotel, 2 Exchange Place, Jersey City, New Jersey.



Parking will be validated for attendees at One Parking, located at 10 Exchange Place. The blood drive will be held in the Hudson Ballroom; the program will be held in the Riverside Room.



All presenting donors will receive a Red Cross first aid kit*, courtesy of Suburban Propane, a proud national sponsor of the American Red Cross Blood Services.



Since 2015, more than 600 pints of blood have been collected by the Red Cross as a result of the Jersey City Police and Fire 9/11 Memorial Blood Drive. The goal for this year’s drive is 174 pints.



About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit RedCross.org or RedCross.org/cruz-roja, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

About Suburban Propane

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., is a nationwide distributor of propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity, servicing over 1 million customers through 650 plus locations across 41 states. They are proudly celebrating 90 years of innovation, growth and quality service in 2018. Dedication to safety, integrity, and an unwavering focus on outstanding customer service to their customers and the local communities they serve are cornerstones of their core values. Suburban Propane is a New York Stock Exchange listed limited partnership headquartered in Whippany, NJ. For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit http://www.suburbanpropane.com/.