Open House Events at Catholic Cemeteries Help Families Understand Importance of Pre-Planning Arrangements

In the event of your death, would your loved ones know your wishes or what next steps to take? If not, it may be time to start pre-planning arrangements.

Making arrangements for your own death may take some time and forethought; however, surviving family members often feel a great sense of relief when it is planned out.

“Pre-planning helps answer many questions and relieves the burden of overwhelming details during a difficult time so the family can honor their loved one’s wishes, focus on grieving with family and friends, and gain a greater sense of closure,” says Andrew P. Schafer, executive director of the Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark. “Often times, family members will thank us because they knew exactly what their loved one wanted. It’s why we reach out regularly to our Catholic community to inform them about the importance of pre-planning.”

Open House Weekends at Catholic Cemeteries

To help families learn more about pre-planning and memorialization, Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark is hosting open house weekends at six of its 11 archdiocesan cemeteries. Memorial Planning Advisors will be available to answer questions and share information about the many burial and memorialization options and financial planning with no obligation. Open House Weekends are as follows:

· September 29 & 30: Christ the King Cemetery, 980 Huron Road, Franklin Lakes, 888-802-2933 8

· October 13 & 14: Holy Cross Cemetery and Mausoleum, 340 Ridge Road, North Arlington, 888-467-8903

· October 27 & 28: St. Gertrude Cemetery and Mausoleum, 53 Inman Avenue, Colonia, 888-444-2791. Stop by for the grand opening of the Garden Mausoleum of the Holy Rosary.

· November 10 & 11: Holy Name Cemetery and Mausoleum, 823 West Side Avenue, Jersey City, 888-621-0337

Each cemetery is open daily from 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM. No appointment is necessary. All are invited to stop by, call, or visit online at www.CatholicJourney.org to learn more.

Catholic Cemeteries is a ministry of the Archdiocese of Newark serving Catholic families for over 160 years. Its staff tends to the needs of individuals and families before, at the time of, and after death. This includes caring assistance with cemetery pre-planning, compassionate support at the time of death, facilitating a loved one’s interment in a holy place, support throughout bereavement, and perpetual cemetery care. The Archdiocese of Newark operates 11 Catholic cemeteries vital to the Catholic community for more than 160 years. Over one million loved ones are interred in its cemeteries, and daily care is provided for each holy place and the entirety of each cemetery, perpetually. Catholic Cemeteries recognizes the deep religious significance of the Corporal and Spiritual Works of Mercy involved in the burial of and prayers for a loved one and the sanctity of the Order of Christian Funerals.

To learn more, visit www.CatholicJourney.org, or connect on Facebook.com/rcancem or Twitter.com/rcancem.