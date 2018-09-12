LOCAL LEGENDS COME TO JERSEY CITY

Double the pleasure, double the fun!

By Diane Lombardi-Fleming

Hudson County native Jon D’Amore and Manhattan-born rock legend Carmine Appice will entertain the audience at a book signing event .

Jon D’Amore, author of the bestselling memoir, THE BOSS ALWAYS SITS IN THE BACK and the novel DEADFELLAS, has done it again with his newly released THE DELIVERY MAN. The author’s expert ability for storytelling, along with his humor, creativity and ability for character development, ensures his third book will also grace the bestseller list. D’Amore’s understanding of the complexities within human thought becomes evident in the first pages. The Delivery Man delivers on all counts. Mystery, suspense, humor, romance and espionage are all expertly woven together into a fun, exciting and unpredictable romp that is sure to please a variety of tastes.

Legendary drummer Carmine Appice’s career spans over a half century, having played with Vanilla Fudge, Cactus, Beck, Bogert & Appice, Rod Stewart, Ozzy Osbourne and countless others. His career has afforded him the opportunity to cross paths with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. In his book, STICK IT! MY LIFE OF SEX, DRUMS AND ROCK ‘n’ ROLL, Carmine regales us with personal experiences that allow us a glimpse of the glitz, glamour and craziness of a rock star’s life.

To quote D’Amore “After doing a reading at this fantastic cemetery last year during the Deadfellas tour, I knew I had to come back and invite Carmine to join me. I know he’ll love the venue, and I know those in Hudson County who’ve enjoyed and admired his drumming for decades will absolutely love him,” he said of his friend whom he has shared the stage with in the past.

They will be appearing at the Jersey City and Harsimus Cemetery, 435 Newark Avenue, Jersey City on Friday, September 28, at 7:00 PM, where a splendid time is guaranteed for all. Admission is free, food and refreshments will be available.