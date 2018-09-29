General

Julian Irizarry Wins Best Video at Golden Door International Film Festival 2018

Julian Irizarry, (J..I. Hudson) is a Harlem based rap and hip hop musician originally from Bayonne, NJ.

His music video, NEVER GETS OLD was nominated for best video at this year’s Golden Door International Film Festival in Jersey City

He is a senior at The City College of NY (CUNY) studying Graphic Design where he also played Division 3 baseball as a right hand pitcher. Julian is graduate of Bayonne High School.

He recently toured, Connecticut, Long Island and Boston with shows in several venues. 

His music can be found on Sound Cloud

held from September 20th to September 23rd, 2018
