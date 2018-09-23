Jersey City Transforms Parking Spots into Parklets in Citywide Pilot Program to Enhance the Pedestrian Experience

JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop announces five “parklets” being installed around the City in an effort to create more public space and enhance the pedestrian experience. The five parklets are mini-parks which will temporarily turn a standard parking space into a place for the public to enjoy with seating, landscaping, lighting, art and more.

“This initiative aims to create an efficient use of space for our community, allowing our pedestrians to take advantage of the green space by relaxing and socializing near businesses, restaurants, and transportation hubs,” said Mayor Fulop. “Through Vision Zero, we are one step closer to reimagining our streets for all of its users, reducing traffic fatalities on our streets, and will use the feedback from this pilot program to determine if the program will be expanded.”

The five new parklets are open to the public with locations at: 280 Grove Street, 271 Ocean Avenue, 360 Communipaw Avenue, 38 Congress Street and 193 Mallory Avenue. Following national safety guidelines and best practices, the parklets include the proper barriers and protection from parked cars and adjacent travel lanes.

The parklets advance Jersey City’s Vision Zero goals by prioritizing pedestrians through a coordinated effort between the Department of Public Works, Division of Planning and Division of Engineering, Traffic and Transportation.

About Vision Zero:

Vision Zero was implemented by the Fulop Administration with a commitment to reduce the number of traffic deaths and injuries on city streets to zero. Vision Zero focuses on community outreach, and works to seek out residents and community groups for their input. Many other safety initiatives are already underway including speed humps, traffic signal improvements, road diets, safety audits, and curb extensions.

