Golden Door Film Fest 2018 Opening Night

One of the largest crowds to date, over 500 people consisting of Directors, Producers, Actors, Politicans and film buffs filled the Jersey City Landmark Loew’s Theater on Thursday night, September 20th.

Hudson County Senator Bob Menendez spoke to the audience about the GDIFF’s contribution to helping young artist, Menendez said, ” he was thrilled to be at the 8th Annual GDIFF as a member of the Congressional Arts Caucus, the arts bring out humanity in full force at a time when we can use some humanity.” He also spoke about Bill and Michelle Sorvino, Bill as Founder of GDIFF and Michelle Executive Director and their committment in using GDIFF to futhering the cause to educate the public on Autism.

See our photos below