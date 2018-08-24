HCCC Poetry Bootcamp Explores Creative Writing Processes

The three-session program offers individualized attention plus recommendations for submitting work to literary journals.

Jersey City, NJ – Crafting poetry is not just for writers. People from all walks of life can enhance their communication skills, find their voice, step outside their comfort zones, and explore their surroundings by creating pictures with words.

Individuals who wish to explore their creative side and learn the skills needed to unlock their imagination are invited to take part in the “Poetry Bootcamp” at Hudson County Community College (HCCC). The program is three sessions long and will be held on Friday, September 14, 21, and 28 from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. in the College’s Gabert Library at 71 Sip Avenue in Jersey City. Space is limited, and the cost is $99 per person.

The HCCC Division of Continuing Education’s “Poetry Bootcamp” is designed to help writers generate fresh material, revise their work, and submit polished poems for publication.

The instructor, Sarah T. Jewell, is the author of How to Break Your Own Heart (Dancing Girl Press, 2017), and has read her poetry at The New York Public Library, The Cornelia Street Café, and other such venues. An experienced creative writing teacher, she will provide writing prompts to inspire poetry from even the most blocked of writers. Ms. Jewell will also teach about effective poetic techniques, including using metaphors and personas, and provide constructive feedback to help with revisions. She will also share individualized recommendations with each student about submitting their work to literary journals.

A member of the Jersey City Arts Council Literary Arts Committee, Ms. Jewell helped launch the first Jersey City Poetry Festival in April 2018. Additionally, she hosted three festival events on behalf of Jersey City Writers. Samples of her work are available at www.stjewell.com.

Those who wish to attend the “Poetry Bootcamp” may register online at https://tinyurl.com/hcccpoetry2018 or by calling 201-360-4224. Payment by credit card, money order, cash, or check payments is due at time of registration.

More information may be obtained by phoning 201-360-4262 or emailing cfarell@hccc.edu.

# # #