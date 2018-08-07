The Duprees Sing Bayonne Summer Sounds Concert August 15

Mayor Davis announced that the City of Bayonne will present a Summer Sounds by the Bay concert by the Duprees on Wednesday, August 15, at 7:00 p.m., weather permitting. The Duprees are one of the favorite golden oldies recording groups. They are known all over the world for their romantic interpretations of some of the greatest songs of the 1960’s. The Duprees sing You Belong to Me, Have You Heard, Why Don’t You Believe Me, and many more.

The concert will be held at the amphitheater on the lower level of DiDomenico-16th Street Park, which is located between Avenue A and Newark Bay.

The Summer Sounds concerts are sponsored by BCB Community Bank, Inserra Shop-Rite, the Bayonne Chamber of Commerce, and Bayonne Yellow Cab. Any business interested in sponsoring the Summer Sounds music series should contact Recreation Supervisor Pete Amadeo at 201-858-6129 or by e-mail at bayonnerec@aol.com.

On concert days, in the event of inclement weather, please call 201-471-7590, or visit www.bayonnerec.com, or view the City of Bayonne’s Facebook page to check the status of that night’s concert. In the event of rained-out concerts, the City of Bayonne would make every effort to reschedule the musical acts for later dates. Any rescheduled concerts would be announced as soon as circumstances might permit.