CAREPOINT HEALTH AND HUDSON PRIDE CENTER TO HOST “EVERY WOMAN WELLNESS EVENT” AT HOBOKEN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER

The Healthy Living Event Creates a Safe and Welcoming Environment for Lesbian, Bisexual, Cis and Trans Women; Event includes Health Screenings, Resources, Yoga, Meditation and More

HOBOKEN – CarePoint Health and Hoboken University Medical Center are partnering with Hudson Pride Center to host the “Every Woman Wellness Event” – a healthy living event for lesbian, bisexual, cis and trans women.

The event, part of a series of programming for Hudson County Pride Month, will be held 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 7 at The Institute for Women’s Health, on the first floor of the hospital at 308 Willow Ave.

In addition to gynecological exams and screenings for blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol, there will be women’s safe sex health resources, holistic healing sessions such as yoga and meditation, booths featuring local businesses and organizations, as well as food, music and prizes.

Any woman wishing to schedule an appointment for a wellness-gynecological exam should call the concierge team at 201-884-5329. Walk-ins are also welcome.

“The Every Woman Wellness Event is a natural progression in CarePoint’s relationship with Hudson Pride,” said Dr. Meika Roberson, Chief Medical Officer at Hoboken University Medical Center. “We want to reduce barriers and create an inclusive and affirming environment so that LGBT people feel safe in a space where they are getting healthcare.”

Earlier this year, CarePoint Health announced a new partnership with Hudson Pride Center to expand access for the LGBTQ+ community to healthcare. Through the partnership, CarePoint has launched an LGBTQ+ employee and ally group, CarePoint Pride, has completed PrEP training for doctors, are educating hospital staff on LGBTQ issues, and physicians and support staff participated in a camp for transgendered youth. Hudson Pride Center has also temporarily relocated its offices to Christ Hospital in Jersey City until it moves to its new, permanent home in downtown Jersey City.

“Lesbian and bisexual cis and transgender women often encounter barriers to healthcare due to concerns about confidentiality, discriminatory attitudes or treatment, limited access to care or insurance, and a limited understanding of what their specific health risks are,” said Elizabeth Schedl, Chief Operations Officer of Hudson Pride Center. “The development of women’s health programs, such as the Every Women Event, not only highlights and creates awareness of lesbian and bisexual women’s health risks and needs, but also serves to provide care for both cis and transgender women. Hudson Pride is proud to partner with CarePoint to make lesbian and bisexual women’s health a priority.”

About Hudson Pride Center

Hudson Pride Center is the largest and only full-service LGBTQ Center in the state of New Jersey. HPC is a home and voice for the diverse LGBTQ community and their allies who advocate for our physical, mental, social and political well-being. HPC creates safe and vibrant spaces to gather and celebrate diversity.

Hudson Pride Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, non-governmental, community organization that was formed in 1993. The center is dedicated to improving not only individual lives, but also the communities served each day through advocacy efforts and an on-going commitment to social and economic justice.

About CarePoint Health

CarePoint Health brings quality, patient-focused health care to Hudson County. Combining the resources of three area hospitals, Bayonne Medical Center, Christ Hospital in Jersey City and Hoboken University Medical Center, CarePoint Health provides a new approach to deliver health care that puts the patient front and center. CarePoint leverages a network of top doctors, nurses and other medical professionals whose expertise and attentiveness work together to provide complete coordination of care, from the doctor’s office to the hospital to the home. Patients benefit from the expertise and capabilities of a broad network of leading specialists and specialized technology. And at CarePoint Health, all medical professionals emphasize preventive medicine and focus on educating patients to make healthy life choices. For more information on its facilities, partners and services, visit www.carepointhealth.org.