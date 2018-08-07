Bayonne National Nightout Tuesday, August 7, 2018

Bayonne residents braved the over 90 degree weather and came out to honor Natonial Nightout in Bayonne on August 7, 2018.

Represented by Hudson County’s Law enforcement such as the Bayonne Police Department and Hudson County Sheriff’s Office the event was loaded with plenty of things to do for Bayonne residents, from inflatables rides for the children, vendors and a special treat for children; sitting in an actual Bayonne Police cruiser and BFD Fire truck.

Information was handed out by the many vendors at the event Jersey City Medical Center, Bayonne Community Bank, The City of Bayonne Office on Aging , Grace Lutheran Church and many others who were stationed along the event route between 21st and 23rd streets, along Broadway.

Also on hand McCabe Ambulance service and a large vehicle from the County of Hudson EMS Task Force.

