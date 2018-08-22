ARTScene/AUGUST 2018 In & Around Hudson

SUMMER CONCERTS

HUDSON RIVER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER (HRPAC) CONCERTS ON THE HUDSON 2018, Free Concerts at Lincoln Harbor on the Weehawken Waterfront. Concerts start at 7 pm; please bring lawn chairs, blankets. Mon, Aug. 27, MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO LEONARD BERNSTEIN. Sat, Sept. 15: RADIO JAROCHO & ZENEN ZEFERINO. For more info: HRPAC.org. (Pictured: Radio Jarocho & Zenen Zeferino.)



ARTISANS MARKET

MARKETPLACE JC @ MAGNOLIA LANDING, 136 Magnolia Ave, JC. Sat, Aug. 18, Noon-5 pm. “Marketplace JC brings 20+ artisans, crafters, chefs and vintage sellers to the neighborhood. This month’s theme is “Vegan/Vegetarian & Animal Rescue.” Come visit the newest pop-up location in the newly renovated plaza behind Journal Square PATH. Live music will be provided by RiverviewJazz.org and will feature some of Jersey City’s favorite local bands.”

AT THE GALLERIES

BASE GYM, 60 Columbus Dr, JC. (201) 332-2866; www.basenj.com. Now through September: THE ART OF MOVEMENT, solo show featuring paintings by artist Anthony Boone of JC. The show also includes the work of lighting engineer Morris Grey. (Pictured: Untitled by Anthony Boone.)

SILVERMAN/The Majestic Theatre Condominiums, 222 Montgomery St, JC. (201) 435-8000. www.Bfly777.com. Through Nov. 4: FREE TO FLY, Alcohol Ink Paintings by Bryant Small. Show curated by Kristin J. DeAngelis. (Pictured: Breakthrough by Bryant Small.)

107 Bowers Gallery & Art Space, 107 Bowers St, JC. (201) 280-4821; www.107bowersgallery.com. Through Sept. REFLECTIONS. Group show featuring the work of Anthony Boone, Gil Grimmett, Yuka Imata, Andrea McKenna and Ibou Ndoye. Show curated by Kristin J. DeAngelis. (Pictured: (l.-to-r.) Paintings by Ibou Ndoye and Yuka Imata.)

CLUBSCENE

BRIGHTSIDE TAVERN, 141 Bright St, JC. www.brightsidetavern.com. Mon: Jazz Jam Session; Tues & Wed: Karaoke; Thurs: Open Mic Night; Fri: Comedy, Private Parties, Dance, Karaoke, Open Mic; Sat & Sun, Brunch, Private Parties, Dance, Karaoke, Open Mic.

FOX & CROW, Bar & Restaurant, 594 Palisade Ave, JC. www.foxandcrowjc.com. Fri, Aug 24, 10-11:59 pm: JAMES GIBBS III (Brick City Soul Collective). New season of performers begins Thurs, Sept. 20 with SPAGHETTI SESSIONS SONGWRITER SHOWCASE from 8-10 pm. (Pictured: Tom West.)

FOR THE KIDS

MOVIES UNDER THE STARS, Pier “A” Park, First St. & Sinatra Drive, HOB. www.hobokennj.com. Presented by the City of Hoboken MOVIES UNDER THE STARS are shown every Wednesday night throughout the summer. Movies are at 9 pm. Come early and bring a blanket and/or lawn chair.

LIBERTY SCIENCE CENTER (LSC), Liberty State Park, 222 Jersey City Blvd, JC. (201) 200-1000; www.lsc.org. Now showing: One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure “Join Sesame Street friends in an out-of-this-world planetarium show!

Explore the night sky with Bird Bird, Elmo, and a friend from China named Hu Hu Zhu. In this show, you’ll learn about the Big Dipper, the North Star, the Sun and the Moon. The show is the newest feature at the JENNIFER CHALSTY PLANETARIUM AND LSC GIANT DOME THEATER at LSC, the largest and most technologically advanced planetarium in the Western Hemisphere. Only three others in the world—two in Japan and one in China—are bigger.”

IN MEMORY OF A FRIEND

NIMBUS GALLERY, 165 Newark Ave, JC. (201) 377-0718; www.nimbusdanceworks.org. LOOKING FORWARD: REMEMBERING MEREDITH LIPPMAN. Friend and supporter of the arts and artists, Meredith Lippman of Jersey City was also an artist. On Nov. 8, 2015, Meredith passed away, and the local arts community was devatated. In her honor, Meredith’s daughter Morgan Steadwell and Meredith’s husband John Steadwell have put together an exhibition of Meredith’s paintings which will be on view and on auction with all proceeds going to Nimbus Dance Works and other youth scholarship funds. “My mom knew and touched the hearts of so many people in Jersey City/ Hudson County,” Morgan says. “My dad and I thought it was only right to share her art with the community she loved.” The exhibition runs Sept. 7-28; the Opening Reception/Fundraiser is scheduled for Sept. 14, 7 pm-11 pm. Tickets to the auction/fundraiser: $35. (Pictured: Untitled by Meredith Lippman.)

SEND US YOUR ARTS LISTINGS. If you have an art opening or performances coming up including visual arts, performing arts and street arts, send an email to: riverviewobserver@gmail.com and we’ll list it in ARTScene. ALL ARTScene LISTINGS ARE FREE.