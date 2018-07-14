WOMEN’S WALLS   “The Mothership” at Deep Space Gallery, JC    Group Show Features All Women Artists

By Sally Deering

The Mothership, a new group show featuring the work of all women artists, just opened on July 12th at Deep Space Gallery in Jersey City. Exhibiting artists are Loren Abbate, Monica Delgado, Shamona Stokes, Talita Cabral, Gigi Chen Jacie D’Agostino, Brittney Ciardi and Danielle Masters. The show runs through Aug. 2nd.

Founded in 2016 in Jersey City’s Bergen-Lafayette section, Deep Space Gallery’s mission is “to serve as a creative incubator and launchpad for its roster of formally-trained and outsider contemporary artists.”

If you go

Now showing through Aug. 2

The Mothership

Deep Space Gallery

77 Cornelison Ave, JC

(201) 777-0166