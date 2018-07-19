The New York Bee Gees Performing Bayonne Summer Sounds by the Bay July 25

Mayor Davis announced that the City of Bayonne will present a Summer Sounds by the Bay concert on Wednesday, July 25, at 7:00 p.m., weather permitting.

On July 25, the New York Bee Gees will entertain Bayonne. This group is composed of talented New York singers and musicians. Their shows present songs from every decade

of the Bee Gees from the early years to the disco period.

They will entertain Bayonne with stunning production, powerful vocals, and a professional stage presence.

The concert will be held at the amphitheater on the lower level of DiDomenico-16th Street Park, which is located between Avenue A and Newark Bay.

The Summer Sounds concerts are sponsored by BCB Community Bank, Inserra Shop-Rite, the Bayonne Chamber of Commerce, and Bayonne Yellow

Cab.

Any business interested in sponsoring the Summer Sounds music series should contact Recreation Supervisor Pete Amadeo at 201-858-6129 or by e-mail at

, concert days, in the event of inclement weather, please call 201-471-7590, or visit

www.bayonnerec.com, or view the City of Bayonne’s Facebook page to check the status of that night’s concert.

In the event of rained-out concerts, the City of Bayonne would make every effort to reschedule the musical acts for later dates. Any rescheduled concerts would be announced as soon as circumstances might permit.