Movies at the Bayonne Library Series to Show The Isle of Dogs on August 1

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that the Bayonne Public Library is showing The Isle of Dogs in its summer afternoon film series on Wednesday, August 1, at 1:00 p.m., in the O’Connor Gallery on the second floor of the library. The building is located at 31st Street and Avenue C.

The Isle of Dogs is a stop-action, animated movie. In the film, dog flu has spread through the city of Megasaki, Japan. Mayor Kobayashi demands that all dogs be sent to Trash Island. A young boy goes to the island to search for his dog. The voice cast includes such actors as Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson, Yoko Ono, and Frances McDormand, among others. The film is rated PG-13. It has a running time of 1 hour, 41 minutes.

The Isle of Dogs and other films intended primarily for children will be shown in August. Youngsters attending the children’s films must be accompanied by an adult.