Joseph Scott Of Jersey City Medical Center Named Board Chair of America’s Essential Hospitals

Jersey City, NJ – Joseph Scott, FACHE, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jersey City Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, has been appointed chair of the Board of America’s Essential Hospitals. America’s Essential Hospitals, representing over 325 members, is the leading association and champion for hospitals and health systems dedicated excellence in health care for all, regardless of social or economic circumstance, and advances the work of hospitals and health systems committed to ensuring access to care and optimal health for America’s most vulnerable people.

Scott has served as a Board member for America’s Essential Hospitals since 2015.

“America’s Essential Hospitals plays a fundamental role in ensuring that our most vulnerable patients have access to the most high-quality care,” said Scott. “Eliminating health care disparities across the communities we serve has been a key driver for both Jersey City Medical Center and the RWJBarnabas Health system as a whole. I am grateful for the opportunity to work with leaders from across the country to advance the work of safety-net hospitals and health systems and ensure access to quality care for all.”

Scott has served as the President and CEO of Jersey City Medical Center since 2008 and has helped the hospital to achieve a number of accolades, including twelve “A” ratings from the Leapfrog Group for hospital safety and five consecutive “Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality” awards from the Human Rights Campaign (HRC). A year after Scott began his role as President and CEO, the hospital was awarded Magnet Designation and in 2017, Jersey City Medical Center received its third consecutive designation.

In addition to his role as President and CEO of Jersey City Medical Center, Scott also serves as the EVP of the Office of Health Care Transformation for RWJBarnabas Health. In that role, he oversees the system’s strategic plan and implementation of the system’s population health strategy. Additionally, Scott is a member of the New Jersey City University Board and is immediate past chair of the Hospital Alliance of New Jersey where he has served on the board since 2008. He is the former Chair of the Hudson County Chamber of Commerce.

Prior to assuming his position at Jersey City Medical Center, Scott served as the Chief Executive Officer of Broward General Medical Center. He began his career at Broward Health as Director of Pharmacy of Coral Springs Medical Center.

Scott earned his bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy from the University of the Sciences in 1978. He later went on to earn his master’s degree in Health and Health Care Administration and Management from St. Thomas University in 2000. Scott has been a resident of Jersey City, New Jersey for the past ten years.

About RWJBarnabas Health

RWJBarnabas Health is the most comprehensive health care delivery system in New Jersey, with a service area of more than five million residents. The system includes eleven acute care hospitals; three acute care children’s hospitals and a leading pediatric rehabilitation hospital (Children’s Specialized Hospital), a freestanding 100-bed behavioral health center, trauma centers, a satellite emergency department, ambulatory care centers, geriatric centers, the state’s largest behavioral health network, comprehensive home care and hospice programs, fitness and wellness centers, retail pharmacy services, a medical group, multi-site imaging centers and an accountable care organization. RWJBarnabas Health is among New Jersey’s largest private employers – with more than 33,000 employees, 9,000 physicians and 1,000 residents and interns – and routinely captures national awards for its outstanding quality and safety.

About America’s Essential Hospitals

America’s Essential Hospitals champions excellence in health care for all, regardless of social or economic circumstance, and advances the work of hospitals and health systems committed to ensuring access to care and optimal health for America’s most vulnerable people. Since 1981, America’s Essential Hospitals has initiated, advanced, and preserved programs and policies that help these hospitals ensure access to care. We support members with advocacy, policy development, research, and education.

Our more than 325 members are vital to their communities, providing primary care through trauma care, disaster response, health professional training, research, public health programs, and other services. They innovate and adapt to lead the broader health care community toward more effective and efficient care.