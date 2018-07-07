US Navy Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Mathew Delgado from Bayonne Wins Event

SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 1, 2018) Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Matthew Delgado, from Bayonne, New Jersey, high fives Cmdr. Leroy Mitchell, the commanding officer of the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) after winning a Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) event on the ship’s flight deck. Benfold is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S.

Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anna Van Nuys/Released)180701-N-GR120-0042https://www.flickr.com/photos/navyoutreach/29341459028/in/dateposted-public/_____________