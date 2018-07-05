Hudson County Hosts Powerhouse Latina Music and Dance Acts in Concert Wednesday, July 18th at 7 pm. Tickets Available Now! 

Jersey City, NJ—Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise and the Board of Chosen Freeholders are proud to announce an evening of dynamic live music headlined by two sizzling acts, to be presented Wednesday, July 18th from 7:00-9:00 pm in the Rotunda of the historic Brennan Court House (583 Newark Avenue, Jersey City).

The evening will open with a performance by the Brazilian singer/songwriter Monika Oliveira. Born in Belem do Para and raised in Rio de Janeiro, Oliveira has been performing in the New York area for more than twenty years. She combines her love of Brazil’s musical heritage with a mastery of Jazz to create what critics describe as a “sultry variation on both … that is at once moving and rhythmic, pure and passionate.” Joined by the Brazilians Trio, she will take the stage at 7 pm.

At 8 p.m., Flamenco Flavor will wow audience members with their fresh take on traditional Spanish rhythms with a fiery urban twist, presenting sensual Latin choreography danced brilliantly and paired with the ardent voice and soulful guitar play of David M. Castellano.

“We are thrilled to open the Courthouse Rotunda arts venue to new voices,” said County Executive DeGise. “Jazz, salsa, flamenco—are just part of the rich cultural palette right here in Hudson County and the metro area we hope to draw from as we produce more new live music for the community’s enjoyment.”

Placed on the Register of Historic Places in 1970 and saved from demolition, the 108 year-old William J. Brennan Courthouse is just that—a working civil courthouse and seat of County Government during the day. But by night, its stunning four-story marble rotunda has become home to a range of musical acts and visual arts exhibits presented by the Hudson County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs that are promoted by “Visit Hudson,” the Office’s tourism development arm.

This concert is the first of what is expected to become a new series entitled “Live At Brennan’s.” The series will kick off on a regular basis in September with the July 18th event acting as a preview of what is to come in the year ahead: exciting, live performance designed to showcase the rich professional music scene Hudson County is today very much a part of here in the New York/North Jersey metropolitan area.

Just last month the Brennan Court House Rotunda was the venue for performances that were part of the week-long Riverview Jazz Festival.

Doors for this event will open at 6:30. Tickets are $20. The price includes parking in the Courthouse lot and light refreshments between acts.