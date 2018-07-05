Hudson County Community College Welcomes New President

July 5, 2018, Jersey City, NJ – On Monday, July 2, 2018, Christopher Reber, Ph.D., began serving as president of Hudson County Community College (HCCC). He succeeds Glen Gabert, Ph.D. who was president at the College for 25 years and retired June 30.

Dr. Reber comes to HCCC from Community College of Beaver County (CCBC) near Pittsburgh, PA, where he served as president from July 2014 to June 2018. Prior to CCBC, Dr. Reber was the Executive Dean of Venango College of Clarion University of Pennsylvania, where he was the chief executive and academic officer. His career also includes 18 years at Penn State Erie, The Behrend College, where he served on the senior management team as the Chief Development, University Relations, and Alumni Affairs Officer during a successful $50 million capital campaign; and Chief Student Affairs Officer during a period of major college growth.

Dr. Reber holds a bachelor’s degree from Dickinson College, a master’s degree from Bowling Green State University, and a Ph.D. in higher education from the University of Pittsburgh. He also holds a post-graduate certificate from Harvard University’s Graduate School of Education.

About Hudson County Community College:

Hudson County Community College is an award-winning, comprehensive urban college with state-of-the-art campuses in Jersey City and Union City, NJ. Fully accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, HCCC offers more than 60 degree and certificate programs to the people of Hudson County, one of the most historic and ethnically diverse areas of America. In 2017, the Equality of Opportunity Project ranked HCCC in the top 120 of 2,200 U.S. higher education institutions for social mobility, making HCCC the only community college in New Jersey’s top ten. The College’s nursing program was recently ranked the number two program in New Jersey, and the HCCC Culinary Arts program is ranked number eight in the U.S.

.