Hudson County Community College Brings Classes to Students with Off-Site Courses for Fall 2018 Semester

Convenient locations include Harrison, Kearny, Union City, and Bayonne; application fee will be waived with online code.

July 11, 2018, Jersey City, NJ – Hudson County Community College (HCCC) is offering college-level classes for the upcoming Fall semester on weekday evenings in Harrison, Kearny, Union City, and Bayonne. The classes will provide residents with flexibility and ease in taking basic and required courses in a variety of subjects close to home at convenient times. Classes are scheduled for September 25 through December 19.

Students who take advantage of HCCC Off-Site classes receive the same quality instruction and personalized attention as students taking classes on the HCCC Journal Square or North Hudson campuses. Financial aid and Student Support Services are also available to assist students taking Off-Site classes.

The $25 application fee will be waived for students who use the code available online at https://www.hccc.edu/EveningWeekend/.

HCCC credit-classes will be offered at the following Off-Site locations this Fall:

Harrison: Washington Middle School, 1 North 5 th Street, Harrison, NJ 07029

Street, Harrison, NJ 07029 Kearny: Kearny High School, 336 Devon Street, Kearny, NJ 07032

Union City: Union City High School, 2500 J.F. Kennedy Boulevard, Union City, NJ 07087

Bayonne: Bayonne High School 669 Avenue A, Bayonne, NJ 07002

These courses may also be audited. Those interested in taking Off-Site classes may register online or at Enrollment Services at the Journal Square or North Hudson campuses.

For more information, visit https://www.hccc.edu/EveningWeekend/ or contact Luis R. Sosa Santiago at (201) 360-4244 or lsosantiago@hccc.edu.

