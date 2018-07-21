Hoboken residents Alerted Flash Flood Risk

Attention Hoboken Residents,

Please be advised that the National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for tonight and tomorrow. Due to the likelihood of flooding through Sunday, July 22, the Office of Emergency Management is taking precautions by putting no parking signs and barricades near flood prone intersections.

These intersections include:

4th and Monroe

9th and Monroe

9th and Madison

3rd and Jackson

1st and Clinton

3rd and Clinton

Henderson and Newark

Grove Street and Newark

The City of Hoboken will provide more information as the situation develops. Thank you for your cooperation.

Sent by City of Hoboken, NJ 94 Washington St, Hoboken, NJ 07030

Powered by Nixle

© 2018 Everbridge, Inc. All rights reserved.