Hoboken residents Alerted Flash Flood Risk

Attention Hoboken Residents,
Please be advised that the National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for tonight and tomorrow. Due to the likelihood of flooding through Sunday, July 22, the Office of Emergency Management is taking precautions by putting no parking signs and barricades near flood prone intersections.
These intersections include:
4th and Monroe
9th and Monroe
9th and Madison
3rd and Jackson
1st and Clinton
3rd and Clinton
Henderson and Newark
Grove Street and Newark
The City of Hoboken will provide more information as the situation develops. Thank you for your cooperation.
