Exchange Physical Therapy Group and Liberty Humane Society Cut Ribbon Jersey City’s First Low-Cost Spay & Neuter Mobile Van

New Program to Provide Residents with $10 Spay/Neuter Service After More Than $125,000 Raised by Exchange Physical Therapy Group & Jaclyn Fulop

Local small business Exchange Physical Therapy Group, owner Jaclyn Fulop and Liberty Humane Society cut the ribbon today at on Jersey City’s first low-cost spay/neuter mobile van during a ceremony on at the animal shelter at 235 Jersey City Boulevard.

The mobile van was purchased and its services made possible after a fundraising drive organized by Exchange Physical Therapy Group and Jaclyn Fulop, raising over $125,000 for the non-profit animal shelter.

Exchange Physical Therapy Group in Jersey City and Weehawken, hosted a fundraiser in April at local distillery Corgi Spirits, and through ticket sales and corporate donations, more than quadrupled its initial goal raising a total of over $125,000.

“We saw there was a great need in the community and wanted to help and ensure that all of Jersey City’s cats and dogs have a chance at a good life,” said Jaclyn Fulop, co-owner of Exchange Physical Therapy Group. “We couldn’t be prouder than we are today to cut the ribbon on the van and see it in operation. We know this will impact many pet-owning families.”

Currently, in New Jersey there are very few subsidies for spay/neuter. Some towns enter into contracts with providers to pay for residents to access discounted services, but they are not very common and still can be too expensive for the pet owner. And in most cases, the town picks up the bulk of the cost. Liberty Humane in partnership with EPTG has developed a program to raise the funds to cover the low-cost spay and neuter program entirely, similar to the non-profits in New York city.

“We are thrilled to cut the ribbon on our new mobile van that will bring low-cost spay/neuter services to the Jersey City community,” said Irene Borngraeber, Executive Director of Liberty Humane Society. “None of this would be possible without the support and fundraising efforts of Jaclyn Fulop and Exchange Place Therapy Group.

Because EPTG has quadrupled its initial goal and raised more than $125,000, Liberty Humane was able to purchase a mobile spay and neuter van and has the initial funding to subsidize the services. They are continuing to fundraise to get the ongoing funds needed to cover operating expenses.

Due to current capacity and resources, the program is designed initially for large dogs (40+ pounds) and outdoor cats in colonies of 10 or fewer whose owners/caretakers reside in the contracted service areas of Jersey City and Hoboken. Eligible pet owners would pay $10 to spay or neuter their dog or cat.

“Working with Liberty Humane Society on this project has shown me how a small act can make a lasting difference,” said Jaclyn Fulop. “We want to thank all of our donors who made this possible and we are looking forward to more partnerships with LHS to help our animal population.”

About Exchange Physical Therapy Group

Exchange Physical Therapy Group is the premier outpatient orthopedic physical therapy clinic with two locations at the transit terminals in Exchange Place in Jersey City and Weehawken, NJ. Our team provides one-on-one, personalized treatment plans to our patients with a team-oriented approach. Our physical therapists have unparalleled experience with subspecialties in post-surgical rehab, sport specific rehabilitation, pediatric therapy and women’s health. We strive to enhance all of our patients’ quality of life.

About Liberty Humane Society

Liberty Humane Society (LHS) is the only non-profit animal shelter and control facility in Hudson County, NJ. LHS believes that every shelter pet deserves a second chance at finding a loving home. With the help of hundreds of active volunteers, LHS staff is dedicated to facilitating the best possible outcomes for the animals in residence at the shelter, and to increasing the availability of preventative public services for the community as a whole. The Wellness Clinic provides low-cost health care to help keep local pets in their homes, and LHS adoption counselors place more than one thousand animals in homes each year.

For more information, please contact Irene Borngraeber, Executive Director, Liberty Humane Society at (201) 748.9561 or irene@libertyhumane.org.

##