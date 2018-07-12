ARTScene/JULY 15-31 2018 In & Around Hudson

PERFORMANCE, ART

SMUSH GALLERY, 340 Summit Ave, JC. www.smushgallery.com. July 17, 6-8 pm, Tix: $20; $10 students. THE ‘ART’ OF TRANSLATION WORKSHOP with dancer/choreographer Charly Santagado of ‘mignolo dance’. “Translating across languages and boundaries is more important now than ever, but how can we (and why should we) translate across artistic mediums? This show explores how the arts relate and collaborate to make ‘artistic translations’. All mediums welcome!”

AT THE GALLERIES

313 GALLERY, 313 Third St, JC. Through Sun, July 29: REVEALING, a multimedia group show curated by Maria Ross that “focuses on provocative gender empowerment”. Artists in the show are Luke Ivy Price, Lisa Ficarelli-Halpern, Clarence Rich, Chunbum Park, Kristianne Molina, Jacqueline Hernandez, Trix Rosen, Irvin Rodriguez, Sofia Zubi, and Shilpa Shree Gowda. At the Opening Reception on July 10 at 7:30 pm, Leslie Ann Kilpatrick presents an interpretive dance performance. (Pictured: Brooklyn Haley by Sofia Zubi.)

DEEP SPACE GALLERY, 77 Cornelison Ave, JC. (201) 777-0166; www.DEEPSPACEJC.com. Through Thurs, Aug. 2nd: THE MOTHERSHIP, all-woman group show featuring artists Loren Abbate, Monica Delgado, Shamona Stokes, Talita Cabral, Gigi Chen Jacie D’Agostino, Brittney Ciardi and Danielle Masters. “Founded in 2016, Deep Space Gallery is in the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood of Jersey City, just across the river from NYC’s Chelsea art district. Our goal is to serve as a creative incubator and launchpad for our roster of formally-trained and outsider contemporary artists.”

NOVADO GALLERY, 110 Morgan St, JC. (201) 744-6713; novadogallery.com. Through Aug 18: FIRE & ICE, featuring molten iron and gold leaf paintings by Michael Dominick and large scale photography on aluminum by Joanna Lentini.

FRAGMENTED IDENTITY, “A Condo”, 389 Washington, St, JC. Through July. Solo show by Theda Sandiford, installation and mixed-media artist based in Jersey City. “Theda began exploring her artistry by transforming collected materials into mixed-media works, photographing her process and then digitally manipulating these images to extend the narrative as part of her personal mythology.” (Pictured: Artist Theda Sandiford and her piece Tag I.)

MANA CONTEMPORARY, 888 Newark Ave, JC. www.manacontemporary.org. Through Aug 1 on the 1st & 5th Floors: PLEASE TOUCH: BODY BOUNDARIES. “An exhibition of more than 50 artists who reference the body to illuminate conceptions of identity, femininity, and the gaze.”

SILVERMAN/The Majestic Theatre Condominiums, 222 Montgomery St, JC. (201) 435-8000. www.Bfly777.com. Now through Nov. 4: FREE TO FLY, Alcohol Ink Paintings by Bryant Small. Show curated by Kristin J. DeAngelis.

107 Bowers Gallery & Art Space, 107 Bowers St, JC. (201) 280-4821; www.107bowersgallery.com. Now through Sept. REFLECTIONS. Group show featuring the work of Anthony Boone, Gil Grimmett, Yuka Imata, Andrea McKenna and Ibou Ndoye. Show curated by Kristin J. DeAngelis. (Pictured: Sculptures by Gil Grimmett.)

OUTDOOR FESTIVAL



ARTISANS MARKET

MARKETPLACE JC @ MAGNOLIA LANDING, 136 Magnolia Ave, JC. Sat, July 21, Noon-5 pm. “Marketplace JC brings 20+ artisans, crafters, chefs and vintage sellers to the neighborhood. Come visit the newest pop-up location in the newly renovated plaza behind Journal Square PATH. Live music will be provided by RiverviewJazz.org and will feature some of Jersey City’s favorite local bands.”

CLUBSCENE

BRIGHTSIDE TAVERN, 141 Bright St, JC. www.brightsidetavern.com. Mon: Jazz Jam Session; Tues & Wed: Karaoke; Thurs: Open Mic Night; Fri: Comedy, Private Parties, Dance, Karaoke, Open Mic; Sat & Sun, Brunch, Private Parties, Dance, Karaoke, Open Mic.

FOX & CROW, Bar & Restaurant, 594 Palisade Ave, JC. www.foxandcrowjc.com. Thurs, July 20, 10-11:59 pm: HEATHER HARDY & CHRISTINE SANTELLI. Sat, July 21, 10-11:59 pm: THE BOTTOMLESS MIMOSAS. Thurs, July 26, 8-10 pm: THE ROYAL ARCTIC INSTITUTE AND SEAN KIELY. Fri, July 27, 10-11:59 pm: GATO LOCO. Sat, July 28, 9:30-11:59 pm: ANTHONY TAMBURRO and AL GOLD with special guest Johnny Sansone. (Pictured: Heather Hardy & Christine Santelli.)

MOVIES UNDER THE STARS, Pier “A” Park, First St. & Sinatra Drive, HOB. www.hobokennj.com. Presented by the City of Hoboken MOVIES UNDER THE STARS are shown every Wednesday night throughout the summer. Movies are at 9 pm. Come early and bring a blanket and/or lawn chair. July 18: THE POST. July 25: THE GREATEST SHOWMAN.

MEET THE NEIGHBORS

ONLY IN NOHU presents TEA TIME, “Come Meet Your Neighbors” on Thurs, July 19, 7-9 pm @ Parker, 6504 Park Ave, (between 65th & 66th Sts), WNY.

OUTDOOR WRITING RETREAT

PEN TO PAPER RETREATS & HEAL WITH SOUL present OUTDOOR WRITING RETREAT, a one-day writing retreat in Alpine, NY, “to guide women out of their comfort zones and into nature all for the sake of tapping into their spirituality and inner writer. Hikes are geared for beginners which will be followed by lunch, then a cool down to prepare for ‘Writing as a Spiritual Practice’ workshop. For tix, go to https://outdoorwritingretreat.eventbrite.com.

FOR THE KIDS

LIBERTY SCIENCE CENTER (LSC), Liberty State Park, 222 Jersey City Blvd, JC. (201) 200-1000; www.lsc.org. Now showing: One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure “Join Sesame Street friends in an out-of-this-world planetarium show!

Explore the night sky with Bird Bird, Elmo, and a friend from China named Hu Hu Zhu. In this show, you’ll learn about the Big Dipper, the North Star, the Sun and the Moon. The show is the newest feature at the JENNIFER CHALSTY PLANETARIUM AND LSC GIANT DOME THEATER at LSC, the largest and most technologically advanced planetarium in the Western Hemisphere. Only three others in the world—two in Japan and one in China—are bigger.”

SEND US YOUR ARTS LISTINGS. If you have an art opening or performances coming up including visual arts, performing arts and street arts, send an email to: riverviewobserver@gmail.com and we’ll list it in ARTScene. ALL ARTScene LISTINGS ARE FREE.