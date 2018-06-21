Snoop Dogg to Headline Free 4TH of July Music, Arts, and Technology Festival On Jersey City Waterfront

4th of July Event for The Greater New York Area

The All-Day Experience on the Hudson River Waterfront Draws Hundreds of Thousands; Headline Performance to be Followed by State’s Largest Firework Display

JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop presents his fifth annual July 4th festival on the Hudson Waterfront to celebrate Independence Day. The carnival-style spectacle, branded 50STAR FIRE SHOW, spans the entire Greater New York City Area and will feature a headline concert performance by Snoop Dogg on the Private Internet Access stage in front of a 200,000 person audience lining the Hudson River Waterfront and area surrounding Harborside. The all-day music, food, technology and entertainment experience boasts views of the New York City skyline, and will become the

scene of the state’s largest fireworks show.

Mayor Fulop and the City have continued to expand on the day-long, outdoor celebration on the Hudson River waterfront, now in its fifth year. The celebration will begin at noon with a full-scale carnival, continuous entertainment, several beer gardens, and an elite conglomerate of food trucks. The show will culminate with the world-renowned fireworks company Grucci lighting up the skyline from multiple barges on the Hudson River.

Mayor Fulop brought back Jersey City’s annual 4th of July attraction in 2014, in pursuit of his vision to create a July 4th celebration on a global scale, making Jersey City the epicenter for Independence Day event activity; the Independence Day equivalent of “The Ball Drop” on New Year’s Eve in Times Square.

50 STAR FIRESHOW creates history by showcasing the Hudson River, providing a fireworks super show to spectators

throughout North Jersey, as well as the entire West side of Manhattan. Since New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio’s

relocated the Macy’s fireworks show to the East River, the Jersey City celebration has continued to grow momentum,

attracting nearly 100,000 from throughout the region in 2017, with plans to grow the event exponentially in future years.

In taking steps to preserve and highlight that growth, Jersey City has engaged hospitality stars Michael Satsky and Brian

Gefter. Partnering with Satsky & Gefter of Provocateur Global Holdings brings a wealth of food and beverage, talent

booking and concert production knowledge to help grow the annual experience from the grandest local celebration into the

greatest 4th of July event in the region.

“I think the Jersey City side of Hudson River is going to be the place that people want to be for the 4th of July this year.

Period. Between Ellis Island, the Statue of Liberty, Grucci, and Snoop, we are raising the bar” said Mayor Fulop.

50STAR FIRESHOW’s headlining stage, presented by our title sponsor Private Internet Access, will be located in the

Exchange Place Plaza. Attendees will have a true concert experience with Snoop Dogg within view of the Freedom Tower

and Downtown Manhattan.

“Private Internet Access has been a synergistic partner. Keeping the residents of the City secure is clearly a priority and by

adding the PIA technology which allows people to shield their IP address, protecting families from identity theft is just

another example of this initiative.”

Grucci, who will operate the fireworks display, is a sixth-generation, family-owned and operated fireworks company that

has developed a prominent reputation; having performed at eight U.S. Presidential Inaugurations, Olympic Games,

World’s Fairs and earned the Guinness World Record for “largest fireworks display” ever recorded.

Spectators are encouraged to arrive by public transportation to the festival area, which is conveniently located with easy

access to PATH trains, NY Waterway ferry service from Manhattan, and NJ TRANSIT’s Hudson-Bergen Light Rail.

Anyone attending the event should also be advised that any bags or backpacks brought into the designated area are subject

to search, and attendees are encouraged to pack belongings in clear bags that show contents. Coolers will not be allowed.