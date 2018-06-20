Events

HARDGROVE RESTAURANT JERSEY CITY SPONSORS 5K RUN/WALK 2 KICK AUTISM

 Hardgrove  a  downtown Jersey City restaurant will again proudly sponsor the  annual 5K Run/Walk  to help kick Autism.

The event will be held at Liberty State Park  North Cove Field at 1 Audrey Zapp Drive in Jersey City on August 26th, 2018 at 10 am  rain or shine.

Race benefactors  Color of Autism a Jersey City non-profit  organisation started by Jersey City business woman Sherry Singh who owns Smile a Pre-school and Nursery on First Street in downtown Jersey City.

Colors of Autism was established in honor of her middle son Ravi  31. who has Autism.

Some facts on Autism 

  • Autism now affects 1 in 59 children and 1 in 37 boys
  • Autism prevalence figures are growing
  • Autism is one of the fastest-growing developmental disorders in the U.S.
  • Autism costs a family $60,000 a year on average
  • Boys are nearly five times more likely than girls to have autism
  • There is no medical detection or cure for autism
  • -Source Autism Speaks  

After the race there will be an event after party at the Hardgrove Cafe located at 286 First Street in Jersey City.  Brunch and Cash Bar/Menu will be available and will prove as in previous years to be a fun time for race participants and their guests.

Online advanced race registration  began in February and runs until July 25th, 2018  for $25 and from July 26th until August 23rd, 2018 for $30.

RACE DAY Onsite registration Liberty State Park  will begin 8:30 am ($40) 

There will be various Kiosks, work out sessions, Zumba and Massages.

Race is USATF Certified 

EVENT: 5K RUN/WALK 2KICKAUTISM
T-shirts and medals will be awarded to each participant (while supplies last). 
SCORING- The Race will be officially timed by Elite Racing Systems.
After race brunch at Hard Grove Restaurant-Cash bar/menu available… 
START TIME: 10:00am EDT
PRICE: $35 $25.00 Race Fee + $3.25 SignUp Fee 
REGISTRATION: Price increases to $30.00 after July 25, 2018 at 11:59pm EDT 
