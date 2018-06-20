HARDGROVE RESTAURANT JERSEY CITY SPONSORS 5K RUN/WALK 2 KICK AUTISM

Hardgrove a downtown Jersey City restaurant will again proudly sponsor the annual 5K Run/Walk to help kick Autism.
The event will be held at Liberty State Park North Cove Field at 1 Audrey Zapp Drive in Jersey City on August 26th, 2018 at 10 am rain or shine.
Race benefactors Color of Autism a Jersey City non-profit organisation started by Jersey City business woman Sherry Singh who owns Smile a Pre-school and Nursery on First Street in downtown Jersey City.
Colors of Autism was established in honor of her middle son Ravi 31. who has Autism.
Some facts on Autism
- Autism now affects 1 in 59 children and 1 in 37 boys
- Autism prevalence figures are growing
- Autism is one of the fastest-growing developmental disorders in the U.S.
- Autism costs a family $60,000 a year on average
- Boys are nearly five times more likely than girls to have autism
- There is no medical detection or cure for autism
- -Source Autism Speaks
After the race there will be an event after party at the Hardgrove Cafe located at 286 First Street in Jersey City. Brunch and Cash Bar/Menu will be available and will prove as in previous years to be a fun time for race participants and their guests.
Online advanced race registration began in February and runs until July 25th, 2018 for $25 and from July 26th until August 23rd, 2018 for $30.
RACE DAY Onsite registration Liberty State Park will begin 8:30 am ($40)
There will be various Kiosks, work out sessions, Zumba and Massages.
Race is USATF Certified
SCORING- The Race will be officially timed by Elite Racing Systems.
After race brunch at Hard Grove Restaurant-Cash bar/menu available…
REGISTRATION: Price increases to $30.00 after July 25, 2018 at 11:59pm EDT