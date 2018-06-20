HARDGROVE RESTAURANT JERSEY CITY SPONSORS 5K RUN/WALK 2 KICK AUTISM

Hardgrove a downtown Jersey City restaurant will again proudly sponsor the annual 5K Run/Walk to help kick Autism.

The event will be held at Liberty State Park North Cove Field at 1 Audrey Zapp Drive in Jersey City on August 26th, 2018 at 10 am rain or shine.

Race benefactors Color of Autism a Jersey City non-profit organisation started by Jersey City business woman Sherry Singh who owns Smile a Pre-school and Nursery on First Street in downtown Jersey City.

Colors of Autism was established in honor of her middle son Ravi 31. who has Autism.

Some facts on Autism

Autism now affects 1 in 59 children and 1 in 37 boys

Autism prevalence figures are growing

Autism is one of the fastest-growing developmental disorders in the U.S.

Autism costs a family $60,000 a year on average

Boys are nearly five times more likely than girls to have autism

There is no medical detection or cure for autism

-Source Autism Speaks

After the race there will be an event after party at the Hardgrove Cafe located at 286 First Street in Jersey City. Brunch and Cash Bar/Menu will be available and will prove as in previous years to be a fun time for race participants and their guests.

Online advanced race registration began in February and runs until July 25th, 2018 for $25 and from July 26th until August 23rd, 2018 for $30.

RACE DAY Onsite registration Liberty State Park will begin 8:30 am ($40)

There will be various Kiosks, work out sessions, Zumba and Massages.

Race is USATF Certified

EVENT: 5K RUN/WALK 2KICKAUTISM

T-shirts and medals will be awarded to each participant (while supplies last).

SCORING- The Race will be officially timed by Elite Racing Systems.

After race brunch at Hard Grove Restaurant-Cash bar/menu available… START TIME: 10:00am EDT PRICE: $35 $25.00 Race Fee + $3.25 SignUp Fee

REGISTRATION: Price increases to $30.00 after July 25, 2018 at 11:59pm EDT

To sign up for the Race: Runsignup.com/race/nj/jerseycity/hardgrovecharity5k