Business View

Famous Furs Summer Refrigerated Fur Storage

Sponsored 

Now as Summer approaches and we do our spring cleaning, get the pool ready, tend to our gardens, go to the gym,  we shouldn’t forget about proper care of our valuable furs.

Famous Furs located in Bayonne, and known  as “New Jersey’s  most dependable furrier since 1915,”  specializes in sales, services, repair and remodeling of your fur.

Famous Furs  is a family owned and operated business which provides the best personal service, with a complete line of ladies’ and men’s furs, leathers, shearlings, and luxury fabrics to clients not only in New Jersey but also around the world.

Famous Furs can help you maintain the life of your fur with their $49.95 Refrigerated  Fur Storage package which includes: refrigerated storage, complete  inspection, repair minor rips and tears, pressure air blown, minimum insurance and ring and eye closings. 

As Summer approaches and you own a valuable fur trust it to  only the best in the business…Famous Furs 

To visit Famous Furs website  go to www.famousfurs.com

Located at 610 Broadway, Bayonne 

201-858-4440 or 201-432-5200

 

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter