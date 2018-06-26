Enforcement of New Parking Permits in Bayonne’s Blue and White Zones Begins August 6

The Bayonne Parking Utility reminded residents that enforcement of the new annual parking permits for the Blue and White Zones will begin on Monday, August 6. The old permits for the Blue and White Zones will expire on June 30, 2018. There will be a five-week grace period before the start of enforcement of the new permits on August 6. The grace period that begins on June 30 will expire on Friday, August 3.

The Blue Zone was created to protect on-street parking for residents in the streets around the 22nd Street Light Rail Station. The White Zone was created to protect on-street parking for residents in the streets around Bayonne Medical Center (formerly Bayonne Hospital). Until 2016, the western border of the two zones was the west side of Avenue C. The western border of the Blue and White Zones is now Newark Bay for most streets. If a street does not extend to Newark Bay, then the western border of the parking zone for that street is either Kennedy Boulevard or Avenue A, depending on how far that street extends to the west.

The Blue Zone includes the side streets from 16th Street through 26th Street.

The White Zone includes the side streets from 27th Street through 30th Street.

Due to the citywide residential permit parking system, Bayonne residents who live in the Blue and White Zones have been receiving citywide permit stickers and guest hangtags. The citywide stickers are valid for parking in all of Bayonne’s residential parking zones. Non-residents who have business parking permits for either the Blue or the White Zone have been receiving parking stickers that will bear the letters “NR” for non-resident. NR permit-holders are not entitled to guest hangtags.

Current permit holders are encouraged to renew them by mail by enclosing a stamped, self-addressed envelope. It is not necessary to renew in person. Permit holders also have the option of renewing their permits in person, in Room 13, in the back corridor of City Hall, 630 Avenue C. Applicants can avoid standing on line by renewing through the mail. New permit stickers or hangtags must be placed in vehicles by Monday, August 6, to avoid parking tickets.

For more information, please call the Bayonne Parking Utility at 201-858-6061.