CAREPOINT HEALTH & NON-PROFIT MO’HAIR FOUNDATION CUT RIBBON ON SALON FOR CANCER PATIENTS AT CHRIST HOSPITAL

CAPTION: Monique Smith Andrews, founder and CEO of the Mo’Hair Foundation cut the ribbon on her new salon at Christ Hospital in Jersey City Friday. The Mo’Hair Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides free non-surgical hair replacements to individuals suffering hair loss from chemotherapy and other illnesses when they cannot afford it themselves. The new salon will be located in the Infusion Center on the third floor of Christ Hospital.

The Foundation Provides Free Non-Surgical Hair Replacement for Cancer Patients & Others who Cannot Afford them

JERSEY CITY – Representatives of Christ Hospital, the Mo’Hair Foundation of Jersey City and local elected officials cut the ribbon Friday on the new Mo’Hair Foundation Salon at Christ Hospital. The

Mo’Hair Foundation is a Jersey City-based non-profit organization that provides free non-surgical hair replacement for cancer patients and other individuals who have lost their hair as a result of their

medical treatment.The Mo’Hair Foundation office and salon is located on the hospital’s third floor, next to the Infusion Center. The foundation will also be working with patients on confidence building and self-esteem.

Among those attending the June 22 celebration were Mo’Hair Foundation Founder and CEO Monique Smith Andrews, CarePoint Health Chief Executive Officer Dr. Natasha Deckmann and Christ Hospital Chief Hospital Executive Marie Duffy.

“We are honored to partner with the Mo’Hair Foundation to bring this important service to those individuals who need it most,” said Dr. Natasha Deckmann, Chief Executive Officer for CarePoint

Health. “We are constantly working to foster partnerships such as this to help us deliver the highest quality of healthcare to the community as well as added services that improve our patients’ overall experience.”

Christ Hospital is one of New Jersey’s largest charity-care providers and as such, many of the patients receiving cancer treatment may not be able to afford non-surgical hair replacement on their

own.

Previously, the Mo’Hair Foundation performed its services for the community at Smith Andrews’ hair salon in Jersey City. The new Christ-hospital location offers patients greater access as well as

increased privacy, while reaching an even greater population. Smith Andrews welcomes the opportunity to be closer to the patients that benefit from her good work.

“This will help us to do what we do for even more people and have a greater impact,” said Smith Andrews. “One of the best aspects of this is that it is therapeutic for them. And now they won’t have to

go too far to receive this service.”

Smith Andrews has been performing the free temporary hair replacement service since 2009, helping service since 2009, helping

more than 100 people thus far.

About the Mo’Hair Foundation

The Mo’Hair Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing children and adults suffering from hair loss caused by various medical conditions with a non-surgical hair replacement,

free of charge. The organization also works to help each of the patients develop and rebuild their self-esteem, by helping to create and maintain a positive attitude in the midst of their medical

treatment. Established nearly 10 years ago, the Mo’Hair Foundation was created by Jersey City hair stylist Monique Smith-Andrews after witnessing her own mother suffered from cancer and the

associated hair loss. Moniques Technique and the Mo’Hair Foundation also hosts an annual Thanksgiving Community Feed.

About CarePoint Health

CarePoint Health brings quality, patient-focused health care to Hudson County. Combining the resources of three area hospitals, Bayonne Medical Center, Christ Hospital in Jersey City, and

Hoboken University Medical Center, CarePoint Health provides a new approach to deliver health care that puts the patient front and center. CarePoint leverages a network of top doctors, nurses and other medical professionals whose expertise and attentiveness work together to provide complete coordination of care, from the doctor’s office to the hospital to the home. Patients benefit from the

expertise and capabilities of a broad network of leading specialists and specialized technology. And at CarePoint Health, all medical professionals emphasize preventive medicine and focus on

educating patients to make healthy life choices. For more information on its facilities, partners and services, visit www.carepointhealth.org.