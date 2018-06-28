Bayonne Seeks Non-profit Groups for National Night Out August 7

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that the City of Bayonne is seeking local non-profit organizations to take part in National Night Out in Bayonne on the evening of Tuesday, August 7, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. National Night Out is a nationwide event that is designed to bring communities and police departments together for the fight against crime. The event will feature food and family fun.

Non-profit organizations that might be interested in participating in National Night Out in Bayonne should contact Dee Dee Bottino at the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone/Special Improvement District at 201-858-6357 or by e-mail at bayonneuez@baynj.org. Spaces for participating organizations are limited, because the event will cover only a two-block portion of Broadway. National Night Out 2018 in Bayonne will take place on Broadway between 21st Street and 23rd Street.

The event is being organized by the Bayonne Police Department and the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone/Special Improvement District. Several businesses are sponsoring National Night Out. They will be announced in a subsequent story. Participating businesses and non-profit organizations will be allowed to distribute promotional items. Food and beverages will be available free of charge. No goods or services will be allowed to be sold at the event.



