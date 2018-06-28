Bayonne Mayor Davis Inauguration Ceremonies, Sunday, July 1 2018

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that the municipal inauguration ceremonies and related celebrations will take place on Sunday, July 1. Mayor Davis said, “The events on July 1 will be a celebration of the democratic process, the City of Bayonne, and America’s national independence. The entire community is invited to take part in a day of exciting festivities. I look forward to seeing all of you on July 1.”

A special inaugural Mass will be celebrated at St. Henry’s Church at 3:30 p.m. on July 1. A swearing-in ceremony will take place under tents in front of City Hall at 4:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend both events. Seating will be available.

In order to set up for the ceremonies and to reserve space for them on the street, portions of Avenue C will be closed on Sunday, July 1, and will remain closed as long as necessary for safety purposes until after the ceremonies are concluded. There will be no parking allowed on Avenue C from 27th Street to 28th Street beginning at 8:00 a.m., and no parking from 28th Street to 29th Street beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Starting at 2:00 p.m., parking for the inaugural Mass and the inaugural ceremonies will be permitted in the BCB Bank lot next to St. Henry’s School at 27th Street and Avenue C, and in the BCB Bank parking lot around the bank buildings between 26th and 27th Streets and Avenue C. All vehicles must leave immediately after the inaugural ceremonies.

At the public inaugural ceremonies at 4:30 p.m., Mayor Jimmy Davis and Council Members Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski, Juan Perez, Tom Cotter, Sal Gullace, and Gary LaPelusa will take the oaths of office for their second terms. City Clerk Robert F. Sloan will present the elected officials with their certificates of election. A brief City Council meeting will take place on stage, in order to elect a City Council President and to take care of any other municipal business required at the beginning of the new term of office. Mayor Davis and the City Council Members will offer inaugural remarks. Other public officials are expected to speak. Patriotic and inspirational music will be played.

Following the municipal inauguration ceremonies, a celebration will begin on the lower level of DiDomenico-16th Street Park, beginning at 6:00 p.m. The event will feature musical entertainment, bouncy houses, fireworks, food, and drinks. The City’s annual Independence Day celebration will take place after the inaugural day festivities.

There will be two musical groups providing musical entertainment at the park. Tragic Remedy, a Jersey Shore rock band, will play from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tragic Remedy plays an eclectic mix of music, using vocals, guitar, bass, and drums. The Shots, a West Orange-based band, will play from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The Shots play a unique mixture of rock, funk, jam, and party music. Bouncy houses will be available from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Several food trucks are expected to offer a variety of food for the celebration. A portion of the park will be cordoned off as a beer garden. Only adults aged 21 and above will be allowed to purchase beer.

Garden State Fireworks will present a spectacular fireworks show beginning at approximately 9:15 p.m.

The Bayonne Recreation Division is providing free shuttle bus service on Tuesday, July 1, picking up passengers at the parking lot that is located at East 24th Street and Church Lane. Shuttle bus service to the afternoon events will last from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and will drop off passengers at West 27th Street near City Hall. After the inauguration is over, shuttle service will resume at West 27th Street and Avenue C, and will transport people to East 24th Street and Church Lane, and then to DiDomenico-16th Street Park. Shuttle service from Avenue C will end at approximately 6:00 p.m. People who are not going to the evening events at the park should get off the bus at East 24th Street. Anyone wishing to go to the evening of celebration in the park should remain on the shuttle bus. The shuttle will start transporting people from East 24th Street and Church Lane to the lower level parking lot at West 16th Street at approximately 6:00 p.m. The shuttle to the park will continue until 8:30 p.m. Following the fireworks, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the buses will pick up passengers at the same area for the return trip to East 24th Street and Church Lane. Shuttles will continue to run until all passengers have been returned to East 24th Street and Church Lane, by approximately 11:00 p.m.

The Boat Ramp on the lower level of the park will be closed to boats for the entire day. The Boat Ramp parking lot will be available for public parking until it reaches capacity. City officials expect the ramp parking lot to fill up quickly. After that lot is full, parking on the lower level of the park will be closed to the general public. The main parking area on the lower level of the park will be closed to the general public after 7:00 a.m. on the morning of July 1. No parking will be allowed by the firing range on the upper level of the park.

On West 16th Street, between Avenue A and the park, no parking will be allowed on either side of the street after 6:00 p.m. No parking signs will be posted. The signs will be removed around 10:00 p.m. as the event ends. Police will create a single lane for traffic on that portion of West 16th Street for crowd control purposes.

The DiDomenico Municipal Pool on the upper level of the park will follow regular operating hours on July 1, opening at 10:30 a.m. and closing at 5:00 p.m., weather permitting. The basketball courts on the upper level of the park and the tennis courts on the lower level will close at 2:00 p.m.

The park’s regular bathrooms will be closed for the event. Portable toilets will be available. Both regular and handicap facilities will be provided.

There is no rain date for either the fireworks or the other evening events scheduled for July 1.