Bayonne Chamber of Commerce Takes Road Trip to Meadowlands Racetrack

On June 16 The Bayonne Chamber of Commerce had its first road trip. Michele Bryd, Director of Winners of Bayonne chaired the event where trustees and its members had an event in a skybox at the Meadowlands Racetrack. They enjoyed a social event to celebrate summer while watching races which included the ostrich race along with the camel races.
In the Winner Circle trustees in photo or Michele Byrd, Annette Rubin, Matt Dorans, Tom Coughlin, Tracy D’Alessandro, Dina Santarelli, Jack Kennedy and Gail Godesky and other members