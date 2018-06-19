ARTScene/JUNE 2018 In & Around Hudson listings

AT THE GALLERIES

SMUSH GALLERY, 340 Summit Ave, JC. www.smushgallery.com. Opens June 15 (Opening Reception 6-9 pm) and runs through Fri, July 6, (Closing Reception 6-9 pm): MODERN LIFE: paintings by Tom Wolf. “The opening reception will feature a performance by The Prom Dates.” Performance at 7:30 pm.

FRAGMENTED IDENTITY, 389 Washington, St, JC. Opening Reception Fri, June 8, 7-9 pm. (The show runs through July.) Solo show by Theda Sandiford, a self-taught installation and mixed-media artist based in Jersey City. “Theda began exploring her artistry by transforming collected materials into mixed-media works, photographing her process and then digitally manipulating these images to extend the narrative as part of her personal mythology.”

NOVADO GALLERY, 110 Morgan St, JC. (201) 744-6713; novadogallery.com. Through Sat, June 23: PERMUTATIONS OF VULNERABILITY. The International Sculpture Center presents an exhibition of artists in ISCs residency program at Mana Contemporary. Artists in the show are Carole Halle, Jessica Taylor-Hale, Christina Dietz and Dominic Sansone.

MANA CONTEMPORARY, 888 Newark Ave, JC. www.manacontemporary.org. Through Aug 1 on the 1st & 5th Floors: PLEASE TOUCH: BODY BOUNDARIES. “The show is an exhibition of more than 50 artists who reference the body to illuminate conceptions of identity, femininity, and the gaze.”

OPEN MIC

SMUSH GALLERY, 340 Summit Ave, JC. www.smushgallery.com. Wed, June 27, 7 pm: SLYCE OF LYFE V: VARIETY HOUR EDITION. “Open mic slots are 3 minutes each, first come, first served. Hosted by Marcus Emel” Tix: $10 online and at the door.

MILE SQUARE THEATRE, 1400 Clinton St, HOBO. www.milesquaretheatre.com. Sat June 30 @ 8 pm; Sun, July 1 at 3 & 7 pm: THE 8TH ANNUAL ONE-MINUTE PLAY CONTEST. Works by Brad Baron, Della Brown, Marian Calabro, Alexander Doyle, Mike Duffy, Laura Ekstrand, Lisa Huberman, Steven Haworth, Chisa Hutchinson, Stephen Hiltner, Margo Hammond, Angela Kariotis, Michele Aldin Kushner, Ari Laura Kreith, Mayumi Lane, Lyn Marie Macy, TS Murphy, Lisa Mary MacNair, Erin Mallon, Benjamin Marshall, Chris O’Connor, Barry M. Putt, Nicole Pandolfo, Seamus Scanlon, Sylvia Schwartz, David Lee White, Stanley Werse, Amy Witting, Karin Diann Williams, and Brendon Votipka.

JERSEY CITY THEATER CENTER (JCTC), Merseles Studios, 339 Newark Ave, JC. www.jctc.org. Fri, June 15, 8 pm: JCTC PRESENTS THE BOX: RESISTANCE EDITION. Thurs, June 21, 7 pm: JCTC FILM: HOW MANY LIVES? Directed by Duda Penteado. Tues, June 26, 6:30 pm: JCTC 12-YEAR ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION honoring William La Rosa, former Director of the Hudson County Office of Cultural Affairs.

HUDSON SHAKESPEARE COMPANY @ Hamilton Park, Corner of 8th & Jersey, JC. www.hudsonshakespeare.com. Thurs, June 21 @ 7 pm: THE TEMPEST. “The Hudson Shakespeare Company (HSC) returns for its 27th season of touring Shakespeare in the parks with one of the Bard’s most magical plays. Admission is free.”

ARTISANS MARKET

MARKETPLACE JC @ MAGNOLIA LANDING, 136 Magnolia Ave, JC. Sat, June 16, Noon-5 pm. “Marketplace JC brings 20+ artisans, crafters, chefs and vintage sellers to the neighborhood. Come visit the newest pop-up location in the newly renovated plaza behind Journal Square PATH. Live music will be provided by RiverviewJazz.org and will feature some of Jersey City’s favorite local bands.”

CLUBSCENE

BRIGHTSIDE TAVERN, 141 Bright St, JC. www.brightsidetavern.com. Mon: Jazz Jam Session; Tues & Wed: Karaoke; Thurs: Open Mic Night; Fri: Comedy, Private Parties, Dance, Karaoke, Open Mic; Sat & Sun, Brunch, Private Parties, Dance, Karaoke, Open Mic.

FOX & CROW, Bar & Restaurant, 594 Palisade Ave, JC. www.foxandcrowjc.com. Thurs, June 21, 8-10 pm: SPAGHETTI SESSIONS SHOWCASE. Fri, June 22, 8-10 pm: PAUL SANCHEZ. Fri, June 29, 10-11:59 pm: DEMOLITION STRING BAND.

FOR THE KIDS

LIBERTY SCIENCE CENTER (LSC), Liberty State Park, 222 Jersey City Blvd, JC. (201) 200-1000; www.lsc.org. Now showing: One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure “Join Sesame Street friends in an out-of-this-world planetarium show!

Explore the night sky with Bird Bird, Elmo, and a friend from China named Hu Hu Zhu. In this show, you’ll learn about the Big Dipper, the North Star, the Sun and the Moon. The show is the newest feature at the JENNIFER CHALSTY PLANETARIUM AND LSC GIANT DOME THEATER at LSC, the largest and most technologically advanced planetarium in the Western Hemisphere. Only three others in the world—two in Japan and one in China—are bigger.”

NEW VICTORY THEATER, 209 W. 42nd St, NYC. (646) 223-3010; www.newvictory.org. Through June 17: PANDA’S HOME. “Fusing ancient art forms and contemporary dance, Italy’s Compagnia TPO with Teatro Metastasio Di Prato and China’s TONG Production invite children to follow a panda’s footprints and roam a bamboo forest as they explore the five elements of Wu Xing—wood, fire, earth, metal and water. With kaleidoscopic imagery and the sounds of traditional instruments, PANDA’S HOME is anything but black and white.”

SEND US YOUR ARTS LISTINGS. If you have an art opening or performances coming up including visual arts, performing arts and street arts, send an email to: riverviewobserver@gmail.com and we’ll list it in ARTScene. ALL ARTScene LISTINGS ARE FREE.