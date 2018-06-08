A Sit Down with The Sopranos-Joey Harrison’s River House Forked River, NJ

Featuring Vinny “Big Pussy” Pastore and Al Sapienza (Brotherhood, Sopranos)

with special guest, NJ Legend – Uncle Floyd

Father’s Day – Shut Up & Eat Dinner Show

Starts at 3pm

Join us for dinner and an up close and personal experience with Vinny and his friends. Some comedy, some music, and some stories that you have to hear to believe. Show will include a book signing and meet & greet. Tickets are $85 ALL INCLUSIVE (food, show and taxes) There will be LIVE entertainment following the show (after 6pm) and your ticket is good for admission and ONE FREE DRINK at the Tiki Bar on the beach!

Dinner Menu:

-Mixed Green Salad

-Dinner Rolls & Butter

-Pastore’s Pasta with Codfish and Anchovies

-Chaz Palminteri’s Lemon Chicken

-Frank Vincent’s Tilapia Vincenzo

-Tony Lip’s Eggplant Parmigiano

-Dolores’ Meatballs

-Rispoli’s Broccoli Rabe w/ Sausage

– Penne with Vodka Sauce

-Dessert

-Cash Bar Available

361 East Lacey Road Joey Harrison's River House Forked River, NJ Tickets available here or for phone sales call 609.987.8018 For more info and full schedule- http://jhriverhouse .com/ and www.catcharisingstar .com For press inquiries catchsuzy@aol.com or call 781.568.1471.