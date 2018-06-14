14A Construction Updates

THREE WEEK SCHEDULE AS OF JUNE 8, 2018

The following work is scheduled over the next three weeks:

Toll Plaza

East side (entering the Turnpike) renovation of existing Toll Utility Building continues.

During the evening of 06/11/18, nighttime Toll Lane closures, one lane at a time, will be utilized to to perform roadway striping work. Minor traffic impacts are expected. This work will be supported by State Police.

Ramps between the Toll Plaza and the Hudson County Extension (HCE)

No work planned.

Avenue E / Proposed Roundabout

During the weeks of 06/11/18 through 06/25/18, daytime lane closures will be utilized for clean up work between 53rd Street and 50th Street. This work will be supported by Bayonne Police as needed.

Connector Bridge (Bridge from the Toll Plaza to Port Jersey Boulevard)

Pedestrian usage of the bridge for access to and from Port Jersey Boulevard continues to be prohibited.

Route 440 and Pulaski Street Intersection / Jughandle

Continue traffic signal construction on Route 440.

Ramp Area East of Route 440

Continue traffic signal construction on Port Jersey Boulevard.

