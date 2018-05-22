SPRING IS IN THE AIR    Fun Things to Do in Hudson in May & June

Spring has arrived, later than usual, but who’s complaining now that temps are in the comfy 70s. Check out this fun list of things to do in May & June, from outdoor happenings like Fleet Week in Liberty State Park to Movies Under the Stars in Hoboken, and Magnolia Landing’s art & music in Journal Square. It’s time to shed those wintry blues and have some fun!

MORNING CALM, A SOLO SHOW OPENS SUN, MAY 20; Art by Alyssa Ki

Alyssa Ki’s new show opens at Village West Gallery on Newark Ave in Jersey City on Sun, May 20, from noon to 3 pm. There will be a JC Fridays reception on Fri, June 1, 5-9 pm, and a Closing Reception on Thurs, June 28, 6-8 pm. Ms. Ki’s solo show is billed as “a story in photographs, objects and memories.” For more info, go to villagewestgallery.com.

GILBERT GOTTFRIED HEADLINES 6BCF

THURS-TO-SUN, JUNE 7-10; The 6th Borough Comedy Fest at Art House JC

Beginning Thurs, June 7, and running through Sun, June 10, Art House Productions in Jersey City will shine a spotlight on more than 70 comics doing stand up, sketch, improv, comedy podcasts and more. It’s the 6th Borough Comedy Festival – 6BCF – and on Sat, June 8th, one of the highlights will be funnyman Gilbert Gottfried who headlines an evening of the The Best of the Fest. An All Access Pass for the entire festival is $65. For most performances, admission is $12-$20. For Gilbert Gottfried and The Best of the Fest, admission is $25. For more info, go to: arthouseproductions.org. For the festival’s line-up, go to 6BCF.com.

FLEET WEEK DEMONSTRATIONS

SUN, MAY 27: U.S. Maritime Services Showcase

On Sun, May 27, from noon-to-5 pm, the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Coast Guard will put on some magnificent displays to showcase the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. Now in its 3rd year, the event celebrates these three branches of service and offers local residents the opportunity to meet Sailors, Marines and members of the Coast Guard who patrol the Hudson and keep it safe. The event will include performances and demonstrations by the U.S. Navy Band, U.S. Navy Helicopter Static Display & Dive Tank, the U.S. Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment, the U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue, the U.S. Coast Guard Silent Drill Team, and Military Static Displays. Kids can look forward to participating in some fun activities, too. Partners for this event include the State of New Jersey, City of Jersey City, Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Parks and Forestry and Liberty State Park. Sun, May 27, noon-5 pm, Liberty State Park, Audrey Zapp Drive, JC. For more info, go to libertystateparknj.gov. Free.

MAGNOLIA LANDING

THURS, JUNE 2 & 16: Food, Crafts, Live Music

Every other Thursday in Journal Square – through November — visitors are invited to enjoy local foods, crafts and live music to put a little sizzle in their Thursday evening commute. There are themes, too: May 19 is Vintage Bazaar; June 2 & 16 are Record Riot; July 7 & 21 will be Multicultural Days; Aug 4 & 18 will be Pet Days; and so much more. Magnolia Landing – the plaza facing Magnolia Avenue – is at the corner of Magnolia & Summit Aves, adjacent to Journal Squared. Thurs, June 2 & 16, 12 noon-5 pm, Magnolia Landing, Food, Crafts & Music Fair, Magnolia Landing, Magnolia & Summit Aves, JC.

HOBOKEN’S MOVIES UNDER THE STARS

Wednesdays in June, July & August

Wednesdays are free movie nights in Hoboken as Movies Under the Stars takes off in June. Outdoor Movie Screenings take place at Pier “A” Park on First St. & Sinatra Dr. at 9 pm in June and July. For the best seating, come early and bring a blanket or comfortable chair. You may bring a picnic, but alcohol consumption is not permitted and subject to a fine. Assisted listening devices will be available upon request. Must call 201-420-2000 ex. 5100 with 3 weeks’ notice. June’s schedule: Wed, June 13, LA LA LAND; Wed, June 20: LADY BIRD; Wed, June 27: THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI. For more info, go to www.hobokennj.org.