New Jersey Turnpike 14A interchange Construction Schedule

The following work is scheduled over the next three weeks:

Toll Plaza

East side (entering the Turnpike) renovation of existing Toll Utility Building continues.

Ramps between the Toll Plaza and the Hudson County Extension (HCE)

No work planned.

Avenue E / Proposed Roundabout

During the week of 05/07/18 through 05/21/18, daytime lane closures will be utilized for clean up work between 53rd Street and 50th Street. This work will be supported by Bayonne Police as needed.

Connector Bridge (Bridge from the Toll Plaza to Port Jersey Boulevard)

Pedestrian usage of the bridge for access to and from Port Jersey Boulevard continues to be prohibited.

Route 440 and Pulaski Street Intersection / Jughandle

Continue traffic signal construction on Route 440.

During the week of 05/07/18 through 05/21/18, nighttime nighttime lane closures will be utilized for clean up work within the Jughandle and on 440. This work will be supported by Bayonne Police as needed.

Ramp Area East of Route 440

Continue traffic signal construction on Port Jersey Boulevard.

During the week of 05/07/18 through 05/21/18, clean up work will continue. This work will be supported by Bayonne Police as needed.

