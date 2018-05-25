LET’S DANCE!   Meagan Woods Curates “Out of Bounds” Dance Show, Sat, June 2nd

8 Choreographers Explore ‘Resistance’ at White Eagle Hall

By Sally Deering

Instead of performing on a stage away from the audience, the new dance show, OUT OF BOUNDS, curated by dancer-choreographer Meagan Woods of Jersey City, will have dancers moving on stage and in the audience.

The curtain goes up on OUT OF BOUNDS on Sat, June 2, at 8 pm and will feature eight choreographies by eight New Jersey dancer-choreographers, including Woods. The show goes on at White Eagle Hall, an extension of the Jersey City Theater Center, where Artistic Director Olga Levina invited Woods to curate a dance show that would engage the audience.

“Out of Bounds has some of the most incredible dancers and choreographers that have come together to celebrate dance and the Jersey City community,” Levina says. “Meagan has always embraced the community and in turn the community embraces her.”

OUT OF BOUNDS features Robert Mark Burke, Lauren Connolly, Katelyn Halpern, Joe Monteleone, Morgan Refakis, Nick Sciscione and Heather Warfel. Each dance was created or selected specifically for Resistance, JCTC’s current thematic series. JCTC selects topics global in scope yet relevant to the community then explores this theme through a variety of art genres, including visual arts, readings, theatre and dance.

“To design the evening, I reached out to choreographers who I really admire,” Woods says. “Each of their styles is bold, rich and engaging, I chose an evening that will be varied. We’re using the space in a unique way. The dancers will be performing on two levels: the main floor space and the elevated stage space. It will be a great way to experience the show.”

Although the performances will be immersive, Woods says, the show is not interactive.

“The production will be clean, polished and choreographed,” Woods says. “There won’t be a lot of direct interaction. It’s a nice touch.”

Woods holds a BFA from Rutgers University, and in 2010, she co-founded New Jersey’s largest annual modern dance festival, Your Move, and was given the Dance NJ Jete Award for her work.

The show will be followed by a reception at White Eagle Hall where audiences can meet the Out of Bounds performers.

“This dance concert offers boundless performances, defying categories with raw, expansive movement inventions,” Woods says. “Out of Bounds offers a nod to the evening’s content and structure: dancers, and audience members, engage without confines in a concert that explores nearness, escapism, rebellion, and impending change.”

If you go

Saturday June 2, 8 pm

OUT OF BOUNDS

White Eagle Hall

335-337 Newark Ave, JC

(201) 795-5386

For tix, go to: www.JCTCenter.org

Tix:$15 – $20