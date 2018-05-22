Hudson County Community College Invites Aspiring Business Owners

Urban Entrepreneurship Course

May 22, 2018 / Jersey City, NJ – Starting a business in an urban environment requires a combination of street and business smarts. Entrepreneurs must invest time and resources into building unique business models. The rewards include financial independence, creative freedom, and a positive impact on the community.

Hudson County Community College (HCCC) has a special opportunity for those who wish to start a business in an urban area. The College’s “Urban

Entrepreneurship” course will be held on Tuesday and Thursday, August 7 and 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. in the L Building (71 Sip Avenue) of the College’s Journal Square Campus. Space is limited, and the cost is $85 per person.

The noncredit class will focus on the challenges specific to doing business in metropolitan locations. Topics covered will include:

• Demographic target marketing

• Market challenges and competitive analysis

• Selection of locations between cities and suburbs

• Trends vs. sustainability

• Foot traffic and attracting attention

• Company standards, missions, and goals

• Crowd-sourcing

• Capital planning

• Social media impact on new businesses

Those who wish to attend may register online at https://tinyurl.com/urbanentrep.

More information may be obtained by calling Clara Angel at 201-360-4647 or emailing cangel@hccc.edu.

# # #