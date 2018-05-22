Hudson County Community College Invites Aspiring Business Owners

Urban Entrepreneurship Course
May 22, 2018 / Jersey City, NJ – Starting a business in an urban environment requires a combination of street and business smarts. Entrepreneurs must invest time and resources into building unique business models. The rewards include financial independence, creative freedom, and a positive impact on the community.
Hudson County Community College (HCCC) has a special opportunity for those who wish to start a business in an urban area. The College’s “Urban
Entrepreneurship” course will be held on Tuesday and Thursday, August 7 and 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. in the L Building (71 Sip Avenue) of the College’s Journal Square Campus. Space is limited, and the cost is $85 per person.
The noncredit class will focus on the challenges specific to doing business in metropolitan locations. Topics covered will include:
• Demographic target marketing
• Market challenges and competitive analysis
• Selection of locations between cities and suburbs
• Trends vs. sustainability
• Foot traffic and attracting attention
• Company standards, missions, and goals
• Crowd-sourcing
• Capital planning
• Social media impact on new businesses
Those who wish to attend may register online at https://tinyurl.com/urbanentrep.
More information may be obtained by calling Clara Angel at 201-360-4647 or emailing cangel@hccc.edu.
