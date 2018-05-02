Guitarist Rich Casella Bayonne Musical Monday’s May 7th

Mayor Jimmy Davis and the City Council announced that Bayonne’s Musical Mondays at the Museum concert series is continuing on Monday, May 7, at 6:30

p.m., with music by guitarist Rich Casella. He is the founder and teacher at the Guitar Den, a local guitar school. Mr. Casella and his band have played at clubs and bars throughout the region.

The location of all concerts in the series is the Bayonne Community Museum, 229 Broadway, at the corner of 9th Street. The doors will open for the concert at 6:00 p.m. Each concert event provides free entertainment and light refreshments. The concert series is sponsored by the City of Bayonne and Bayonne’s Urban Enterprise Zone/Special Improvement District.

The concert with Rich Casella on May 7 is the final Musical Mondays concert this season.