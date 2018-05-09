Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis and Entire City Council Wins 2nd Term

Mayor James Davis and his City Council running mates Thomas Cotter, (1st. Ward) Sal Gullace, (2nd Ward) Gary LaPelusa (3rd Ward) Sharon Ashe Nadrowski (City Council President) and Councilman-at Large Juan Perez have won a 2nd term in Bayonne’s Municipal election held on May 8th.

Davis ran against former Bayonne Assemblyman and Safety Director Jason O’Donnell.

Davis and his City Council running mates were greeted by a large crowd of supporters at Bayonne’s Villa Maria

photo 1 by Rosemarie Martinez

all other photos and videos River View Observer