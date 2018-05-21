Donations Sought to Support Mission of Catholic Charities to Help the Needy

Newark, NJ, May 21, 2018 –

Gently used clothing, shoes, linens and sheets, books or other small household items that you or your family may no longer need will do much good for people who are less fortunate. The Archdiocese of Newark’s office of Catholic

Charities makes it easy to donate clothing and household goods at collection points throughout the four counties of the Diocese to help

alleviate the suffering of the needy who seek relief through the many operations of Catholic Charities.

Catholic Charities, a not-for-profit social service agency of the Roman Catholic Church within the Archdiocese of Newark, which serves approximately 70,000 individuals and families each year with almost 90 programs, gratefully

accepts donations in new or good condition at numerous drop-off donation bins that will benefit the needy in Bergen, Union, Hudson, and Essex counties. A list of approximately 70 donation bin locations is available on their website at

www.ccannj.com.

Recently, donation bins were added to three Catholic Cemeteries locations: Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington, Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover, and Saint Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia. The office of Catholic Cemeteries,

a Ministry of the Archdiocese of Newark, encourages donations in memory of a deceased loved one.

“Helping the needy is one of the most basic acts of loving kindness, and donating items that are no longer needed on behalf of a departed

loved one is a wonderful gift that truly honors their memory in a tangible way and helps our community in need,” said Andrew P. Schafer, Executive Director of Catholic Cemeteries. “Clothing the naked and sheltering the homeless are among the Corporal Works

of Mercy, as are feeding the hungry, visiting the sick, and burial of the dead,” he added.

The proceeds of all donated items sold directly support Catholic Charities programs for the needy. Recently, proceeds provided vital

funds to purchase 85 new metal-framed beds to replace broken wooden bed frames St. Lucy’s Emergency Shelter, a supervised emergency shelter in Jersey City for single women and men that offers emergency housing, food, and overall care for those for the homeless

throughout the year.

For links to donation bin locations, visit

www.ccannj.com.

If you have numerous items to donate or breakable items such as dishes, glasses, or photo frames, call for a direct pick-up at 1-877-343-3651 and mention the Archdiocese of Newark. Tax receipts are available.

For more information, contact Catholic Charities at 973-596-3985 or via email at

DonationBins@ccannj.org.

About Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Newark:

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Newark is a not-for-profit social service agency of the Roman Catholic Church within the Archdiocese of Newark. Catholic Charities serves approximately 70,000 individuals and families each year in over 87 programs in

Bergen, Essex, Hudson, and Union counties. Its mission is to improve the quality of people’s lives and enhance their self-worth and dignity by providing superior social service, behavioral health, and education programs, and by advocating for justice in all

human relationships. To learn more, visit www.ccannj.com.

About Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark:

Catholic Cemeteries, a ministry of the Archdiocese of Newark, ministers to the needs of individuals and families before, at the time of, and after death. This includes caring assistance with cemetery pre-planning; compassionate support at the time of death

and facilitating a loved one’s interment in a holy place; support throughout bereavement; and perpetual cemetery care, thereafter. The Archdiocese of Newark operates 10 Catholic cemeteries vital to the Catholic community for more than 160 years. To learn

more, visit www.rcancem.org.

Photo courtesy of Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark

