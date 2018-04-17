Hudson County Community College invites the community to learn how to make ice cream

Jersey City, NJ – Hudson County Community College (HCCC) has a special opportunity for those who wish to expand their cooking expertise and explore the unique ingredients, techniques, and authentic skills of creating ice cream.

The College will hold an Ice Cream Creations class on Sunday, April 22 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The class will be held in the kitchens of the award-winning HCCC Culinary Arts Institute, located at 161 Newkirk Street in Jersey City – just two blocks from the Journal Square PATH Transportation Center. Space is limited, and cost is $35 per person.

Come make delicious frozen treats from scratch. You will discover how they are flavored, ripened, and churned. Learn all about the concept behind the process of making ice creams, gelatos, and sorbets.

Those who wish to attend may register online at www.tinyurl.com/hcccculinaryspring2018 or by calling 201-360-4262. Payment by credit card, money order, cash, or check payments is due at time of registration.

More information may be obtained by calling HCCC Continuing Education at 201-360-4224 or emailing communityeducation@hccc.edu.

