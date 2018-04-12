Bayonne’s Elite Team Wright Triumphs at NJ Karate Championship

On Sunday, March 18th in Newton, New Jersey, Team Wright out kicked, out punched, and out shouted their opponents to take home numerous first place titles at King’s Karate Tournament.

Our newest Rising White Belt Karate Stars were Nico Sampson (Wright’s nephew) and Mr. John Daniel (white belt) who both took first place in their kumite Novice Divisions. John Daniel came short of winning the “Grand Championship” after beating the Yellow Belt Champ, Green Belt Champ, Brown Belt Champ, and another Brown Belt for a close match for the final Grand Championship. John and Nico represented Team Wright as a strong dominating force for the “Bayonne Warriors,” says Head Coach and Trainer Hanshi Grandmaster Austin Wright Sr. In addition, Kenneth Jackson Jr.—black belt—was the 2017 Defending Division Grand Champion. He became Runner Up this year. He lost a close match 5-4 for the 2018 Grand Championship. Sensei Jackson also placed 2nd in Kata.

Other Karate Stars:

Effrain Rivas – Yellow Belt 1 st Place Kumite

– Yellow Belt 1 Place Kumite Novice Division, Declan McCormick- 1 st Place Kata, 2 nd Place Weapons and 3 rd Place Sparring

1 Place Kata, 2 Place Weapons and 3 Place Sparring Angel Cuatlayol – 1 st Place in Kata and 4 th in Sparring

– 1 Place in Kata and 4 in Sparring Chloe Rivas- 2 nd Place in Kata

2 Place in Kata Rishi Anand- 1 st Place in Brown Belt Kids Division and 1 st Kata Division

1 Place in Brown Belt Kids Division and 1 Kata Division Michael Barrantes– 1st Place Green Belt Division

Coaches who attended were Kenneth Jackson Sr. and UWA International Director Grand Master Hanshi Austin Wright Sr. who is also a World Champion and former USAF Instructor. For more information on Championship Training, call (201)437-1820 or check out our website www.karatenjmma.com.