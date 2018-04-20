Bayonne Health Fair Tuesday, April 24

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that he is co-sponsoring a health fair with Bayonne Medical Center on Tuesday, April 24, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The health fair will take place in the Council Chambers in City Hall at 630 Avenue C, which is located between 27th and 28th Streets. The fair will include free health screenings, health education, and assistance with health insurance.

Mayor Davis said, “The City of Bayonne believes in promoting the health of our residents. I would like to encourage people to come by on Tuesday to take advantage of the services offered at the health fair. I would like to thank Bayonne Medical Center for co-sponsoring this important event.”

The free health screenings will cover cholesterol; blood pressure; breast examinations; A1C/blood glucose; and peripheral arterial disease.

Health education programs will cover diet and nutrition; stroke prevention education and screening; and general health.

Doctors will participate in the health fair, and will be on hand to answer questions and administer health screenings.

Assistance with questions and answers about health insurance will be available.