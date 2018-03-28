Singer Giselle enters NPR Tiny Desk Contest

Jersey City indie pop singer Giselle has joined thousands across the country in entering NPR’s 2018 Tiny Desk Contest. Every year, NPR’s Tiny Desk Series hosts a national contest through YouTube, offering undiscovered talent the opportunity to win a Tiny Desk performance at NPR in Washington, D.C., a US tour with NPR and Lagunitas, and an appearance at a taping of NPR’s Ask Me Another.

Giselle, accompanied by her band, delivered a live performance of her song “Patience” as entry into the contest, with the help of local filmmakers and creatives who assisted with the video’s production. The video was filmed at Jersey City’s vibrant and newly-opened restaurant, Frankie.

Giselle is originally from Miami, FL but later found herself leaving school and heading to the bright lights of New York City to pursue a singing career. Though classically trained in opera, Giselle’s vocal style evolved as she began charting new territories as a songwriter.

Giselle is perhaps most notable for singing the 2015 viral hit “diarreah song” featured on FX, which collectively garnered nearly 500,000 views on YouTube. Giselle’s newest mixtape, “not ready to grow up” however, signifies the pop singer’s evolution with dynamic vocals and dark, vulnerable themes. While Giselle has performed in venues all over the country, her local performances have included the 2017 Freedom Fireworks Festival, Art House Productions’ 2016 Snow Ball Gala, The ALZ NJ Jersey City Walk, and events at New York Red Bulls Arena, Loew’s Jersey Theatre, and Barclays Center.

