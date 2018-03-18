OLC School’s “Taste of Jerxey City” May 11

OLC School’s ‘Taste of Jersey City’May 11, 20187p-11p 2 Seatings 7p-830p and 9p-1030p

Enjoy wonderful ambiance, great food, beverages and music with views from the rooftop in prime Jersey City near Grove street.

TASTE delicacy’s from some of Jersey City’s top restaurants, drink craft beers and wine while listening to DJ Arian.Join OLC School’s annual fundraiser, this year for our school gym renovation. $60. per person inclusive- food, beverages (wine, beer, soda), entertainment For tickets and information, please contact tina.posey@gmail.com